Advertisement

Head Start and Early Head Start adding more hours of service with new facility

A new building has been a dream for the community and the program for over 20 years
By Jake Brasil
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 9:25 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho’s Head Start and Early Head Start program in Twin Falls will soon be able to further serve low-income families with a new facility.

Head Start and Early Head Start is a federally funded preschool and family support program. The local program told KMVT that a new building has been a dream for the community and the program for more than 20 years.

“Just because it is a low-income program does not mean we do not provide quality services,” said Head Start and Early Head start program director Ruby Allen.

The program is providing education, medical, dental, mental health, nutrition and transportation services for children who are prenatal to the age of three and then additional preschool services for children ages three to five.

“Some families really engage in the program,” said center supervisor Rosanna Campbell. “It is life-changing for them.”

They are working toward moving from part-day services to full-day services. To do this they have built a new facility, nearing completion adding two more classrooms.

“My biggest hope is that people will see the quality of this building,” Allen said. “That children can have a wonderful and beautiful place to learn.”

The old Head Start and Early Head Start building will continue to be utilized by the program. Head Start and Early Head Start serves the entire Magic Valley. They have several facilities including in Jerome, Minidoka and Cassia counties.

“I’m very excited to hear the laughter in the classrooms and in the staff offices as well,” Campbell said.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angeles V. Revuelta-Buenrostro, 15, took the garbage out from her Yakima, Washington, home...
Amber alert canceled after Wash. teen found safe; suspect detained
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Arnold Herrera, 19, is the 11th person in Illinois under the age of 20 to die from COVID-19....
Family warns young people after 19-year-old dies from COVID-19 within week
Idaho Department of Correction is looking for inmate Jeremiah Roland Johnson who walked away...
Inmate walks away from Idaho Falls reentry center
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: 572 new confirmed, probable cases, 10 deaths

Latest News

Social isolation and loneliness are serious health risks in the elderly population, and the...
The COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the importance of socialization in senior citizens
On Monday at 9:00 a.m. Applications for loans through the Paycheck Protection Program reopened.
Financial institutions preparing as paycheck protection program resumes
Monday morning, the IRS announced those customers should expect it by Feb. 1.
Tax Preparer: Missing stimulus checks will be sent out by Feb. 1
Social isolation and loneliness are serious health risks in the elderly population, and the...
COVID-19 has emphasized the importance of socialization in senior citizens, experts say
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2020, file photo, the San Francisco skyline in the distance behind...
Study: Wildfires produced up to half of pollution in US West