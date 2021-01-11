Head Start and Early Head Start adding more hours of service with new facility

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho’s Head Start and Early Head Start program in Twin Falls will soon be able to further serve low-income families with a new facility.

Head Start and Early Head Start is a federally funded preschool and family support program. The local program told KMVT that a new building has been a dream for the community and the program for more than 20 years.

“Just because it is a low-income program does not mean we do not provide quality services,” said Head Start and Early Head start program director Ruby Allen.

The program is providing education, medical, dental, mental health, nutrition and transportation services for children who are prenatal to the age of three and then additional preschool services for children ages three to five.

“Some families really engage in the program,” said center supervisor Rosanna Campbell. “It is life-changing for them.”

They are working toward moving from part-day services to full-day services. To do this they have built a new facility, nearing completion adding two more classrooms.

“My biggest hope is that people will see the quality of this building,” Allen said. “That children can have a wonderful and beautiful place to learn.”

The old Head Start and Early Head Start building will continue to be utilized by the program. Head Start and Early Head Start serves the entire Magic Valley. They have several facilities including in Jerome, Minidoka and Cassia counties.

“I’m very excited to hear the laughter in the classrooms and in the staff offices as well,” Campbell said.

