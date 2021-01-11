Hurd Robinette, Sharon Kay

JEROME—Sharon Kay Hurd Robinette, 81, of Jerome, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. She was born on the first day of summer, June 21, 1939, in Wood River, Nebraska the daughter of Ralph J. and Esther L. Hurd, and attended Jerome schools where she graduated in 1957.

Sharon was Mother to five, mom and grandmother to many. She was the true matriarch of our family and was happiest when she was entertaining family holiday dinners, reunions, fireman parties, or just getting together with friends. It didn’t matter if it was two or 152 people, she always made it special for everyone. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished and remembered in all the lives of her family and countless friends.

Sharon worked in grocery retail for many years but she also worked tirelessly in the family farming and other businesses doing whatever was necessary. That’s just who she was. She loved to garden raising vegetables and bright flowers and one weed was too many. She also had a passion for travel whether it was a cruise in the warm waters of the Caribbean, the beaches of Hawaii, on the strip in Las Vegas, cross-country trips to see her family in Iowa and Nebraska, or a short trip to McCall to go boating. It always brought a smile to her face and all those around her.

She was a longtime member of the Jerome Country Club where she spent time golfing, playing cards, and laughing with friends and family and proudly laid claim to not just one but two hole-in-ones. None of the rest of her family even has one. She is affectionately known as the First Lady of the Jerome Rural Fire Department.

Sharon is survived by her lifelong sweetheart and husband of 63 years, Joe, son Ken (Debera), daughter Sue Edwards (Paul), daughter Sandra Roberts, son Willis (Kathy), son Doug (Brandi) the individual blessings of 11 beautiful grandchildren and 15 beautiful great-grandchildren, her sister Bonnie Borrell, and her brother Jason Hurd. She is preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Esther Hurd, her brothers Ralph and Darrell Hurd, and her sisters Rowena Weinberg and Delores Adfield.

The Family wishes to express our sincere appreciation for all the heartfelt sympathy, comforting words, prayers, and all expressions of kindness and concern. Most importantly, thank you for the beautiful memories that we may all treasure together forever. May God continue to bless you.

A viewing for friends and family will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. Graveside services will follow at the Jerome Cemetery at 1:45 pm.

Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Sharon can donate to the Jerome Rural Fire Department at 143 E. Ave A. Jerome, ID 83338 or can leave donations with funeral home staff. Those unable to attend the service can view the live stream on the Facebook account for Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel,

Her love of laughter and joy will not end with her passing. A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer to honor Sharon’s life.