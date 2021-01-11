Advertisement

Official: Boise area might gain 1 legislative district

Ada and Canyon have accounted for about 60% of the population growth in the state since 2012
An American flag hangs inside the rotunda of the Idaho Capitol on Monday, February 26, 2018 in...
An American flag hangs inside the rotunda of the Idaho Capitol on Monday, February 26, 2018 in Boise, Idaho.(Kimberlee Kruesi | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:24 AM MST
LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho state official says population estimates suggest the Boise metropolitan region will gain another legislative district at the expense of the rural portions of the state.

Keith Bybee, the deputy division manager of the Legislative Services budget office, said Thursday that while 2020 census figures won’t be finalized until April, Ada and Canyon have accounted for about 60% of the population growth in the state since 2012.

A statewide redistricting effort slated to begin later this year will attempt to divide Idaho into 35 legislative districts with roughly equal populations. The effort will also try to apportion two roughly equal congressional districts.

