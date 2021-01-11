Recovery in Motion discusses resources for recovering addicts

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —According to Recovery.org drug and alcohol addicts in recovery can face a challenging time to maintain sobriety before and during the holidays. KMVT took a closer look at the recourses available for those in recovery in the Magic Valley.

Recovery in Motion of Twin Falls said even during a normal year there can be more struggles for drug and alcohol addicts in recovery during the holidays and leading into the new year. This year with the COVID-19 pandemic, it has compounded those challenges even more.

“So them isolating and hunkering down is actually counterproductive to the recovery so we have to keep them involved,” said Recovery in Motion director John Brannen.

Brannen told KMVT they have been able to serve those going through recovery throughout the entire pandemic but in new ways.

“When we do one-on-one we can do telehealth and when we do groups we have another telehealth system where people can get in and be in a meeting anywhere,” Brannen said

Those in recovery benefit from being in social settings with people who have similar goals said Walker Center counselor and 11 years sober recovering addict Aime Muntz. Muntz shared with KMVT the importance of having a sober support network in these uncertain times.

“Addicts have a habit of self-medicating,” Muntz said. “You know if they can’t find a place to go that is healthy or someone to reach out to they don’t get the accountability.”

Virtual formats have grown and have been a great innovation for Recovery in Motion and other support groups. Recently Recovery in Motion has been able to open back up their facility to a limited number of people at a time, they do this for meetings such as alcoholics anonymous and other support groups.

“Our goal is to be the primary place to come into to be able to access all of the resources that we find within the Mini-Cassia, Magic Valley, and Blaine County areas,” Brannen said.

