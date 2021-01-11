Advertisement

Recovery in Motion discusses resources for recovering addicts

“Our goal is to be the primary place to come into to be able to access all of the resources.”
By Jake Brasil
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 8:45 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —According to Recovery.org drug and alcohol addicts in recovery can face a challenging time to maintain sobriety before and during the holidays. KMVT took a closer look at the recourses available for those in recovery in the Magic Valley.

Recovery in Motion of Twin Falls said even during a normal year there can be more struggles for drug and alcohol addicts in recovery during the holidays and leading into the new year. This year with the COVID-19 pandemic, it has compounded those challenges even more.

“So them isolating and hunkering down is actually counterproductive to the recovery so we have to keep them involved,” said Recovery in Motion director John Brannen.

Brannen told KMVT they have been able to serve those going through recovery throughout the entire pandemic but in new ways.

“When we do one-on-one we can do telehealth and when we do groups we have another telehealth system where people can get in and be in a meeting anywhere,” Brannen said

Those in recovery benefit from being in social settings with people who have similar goals said Walker Center counselor and 11 years sober recovering addict Aime Muntz. Muntz shared with KMVT the importance of having a sober support network in these uncertain times.

“Addicts have a habit of self-medicating,” Muntz said. “You know if they can’t find a place to go that is healthy or someone to reach out to they don’t get the accountability.”

Virtual formats have grown and have been a great innovation for Recovery in Motion and other support groups. Recently Recovery in Motion has been able to open back up their facility to a limited number of people at a time, they do this for meetings such as alcoholics anonymous and other support groups.

“Our goal is to be the primary place to come into to be able to access all of the resources that we find within the Mini-Cassia, Magic Valley, and Blaine County areas,” Brannen said.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angeles V. Revuelta-Buenrostro, 15, took the garbage out from her Yakima, Washington, home...
Amber alert canceled after Wash. teen found safe; suspect detained
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Arnold Herrera, 19, is the 11th person in Illinois under the age of 20 to die from COVID-19....
Family warns young people after 19-year-old dies from COVID-19 within week
Idaho Department of Correction is looking for inmate Jeremiah Roland Johnson who walked away...
Inmate walks away from Idaho Falls reentry center
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: 572 new confirmed, probable cases, 10 deaths

Latest News

Magic Valley animal rescues are concerned about the number of animals being dumped and...
Animal rescues concerned with number of dogs dumped in Magic Valley
Social isolation and loneliness are serious health risks in the elderly population, and the...
The COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the importance of socialization in senior citizens
On Monday at 9:00 a.m. Applications for loans through the Paycheck Protection Program reopened.
Financial institutions preparing as paycheck protection program resumes
Monday morning, the IRS announced those customers should expect it by Feb. 1.
Tax Preparer: Missing stimulus checks will be sent out by Feb. 1
Social isolation and loneliness are serious health risks in the elderly population, and the...
COVID-19 has emphasized the importance of socialization in senior citizens, experts say