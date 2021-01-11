Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIC BRILL – EVENING UPDATE

Monday, January 11, 2021

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Northern Blaine County. There are also other parts of the Sawtooth/Central Mountains within the winter weather advisory (including Stanley), but those are out of the viewing area. 2-10″ of snow is expected to fall in this region through Wednesday evening. That is obviously a pretty big range, but temperatures are going to be pretty warm with this disturbance, and will result in a rain/snow line/level being a little bit higher than usual.

An incoming weather disturbance (that has a cold and warm front attached to it) is going to move through Southern Idaho during the middle of the week, and result in higher opportunities of showers to occur.

Most of the Magic Valley and Mini-Cassia Region is going to see plain rain for the duration of this disturbance being around. This will of course be due to temperatures being too warm to support snow and/or a wintry mix. The South Hills will likely see a wintry mix (as well as some rain) with this storm system, and even the mountain towns/cities up to the north will likely see a mixed bag of precipitation out of this. In the higher elevation spots of the Wood River Valley, there will be some snow accumulation there (as noted above), but the rain/snow line is going to be pretty high in elevation for this event. Temperatures for highs on Wednesday are expected to be about 10°-15° above average, so being able to get snowfall with 40s and 50s around will be rather tough. Breezy weather is also going to be in Southern Idaho on Wednesday, as the cold front itself passes through the area.

Thursday and Friday should have some pretty nice weather around, as temps will continue to be a few degrees above average under mostly sunny to partly sunny skies.

Another opportunity for showers to move through Southern Idaho looks to happen early on Saturday, but those do not look to be too significant at all. Temperatures will also be a little bit cooler compared to that Tuesday evening/Wednesday event, so the snow/rain line should be a little bit lower in elevation.

No real crazy weather is expected over the next week, but I will be keeping an eye on the winds that will come along the cold front on Wednesday. Those warmer temperatures are going to be REALLY nice to have, despite the cloud coverage and showers. Just remember that it is still January, and the possibility to see some colder temperatures at some point this Winter is still there!!

MONDAY NIGHT (January 11, 2021)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 21. Winds: East 5-15 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly to partly cloudy skies. Low: 15. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY (January 10th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain and/or a snow shower after 6 PM. High: 42. Winds: East to South 5-15 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers around, especially during the PM hours. High: 32. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Cloudy skies with some scattered rain and snow showers around. Low: 33. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Cloudy skies with on-and-off snow showers likely through the night. Low: 22. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY (January 13th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with some scattered rain showers around. Turning warmer. High: 52. Low: 32. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with scattered rain and showers around. High: 39. Low: 19.

THURSDAY (January 14th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 45. Low: 25. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 33. Low: 17.

FRIDAY (January 15th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly sunny skies. High: 44. Low: 27. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly sunny skies. High: 37. Low: 17.

SATURDAY (January 16th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with some isolated rain and/or snow showers around. High: 41. Low: 26. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with some isolated snow and rain showers around. High: 34. Low: 16.

SUNDAY (January 17th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with a slight chance of a rain and/or a snow shower around. It will be a little bit breezy as well. High: 41. Low: 25. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with a slight chance of a snow shower. High: 32. Low: 14.

MONDAY (January 18th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 41. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 30.