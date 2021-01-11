Advertisement

Two people arrested at Idaho Statehouse on warrants

Neither arrest was the direct result of activity that occurred at the State Capitol
Neither arrest was the direct result of activity that occurred at the State Capitol
Idaho State Police Troopers arrested two people Monday at Idaho Statehouse on warrants of disturbing the peace, left Robert J.R. Jones, of Nampa and David M. Pettinger, of Eagle.(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:42 PM MST|Updated: 18 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Troopers arrested two people at the State Capital Monday approximately one hour apart, and both for disturbing the peace.

They were each identified as having outstanding arrest warrants. Both were taken into custody without incident. Neither arrest was the direct result of activity that occurred at the State Capitol.

Robert J.R. Jones, 40, of Nampa, was arrested for disturbing the peace. The officers arrested him as he stood near a small group of people at a pop-up tent in front of the Idaho State Capitol at approximately 10:39 a.m.

Almost one hour later, David M. Pettinger, 44, of Eagle, was arrested for disturbing the peace. Officer also arrest Pettinger near a small group of people that were inside the ground floor of the Capitol building at approx. 11:47 a.m.

Both Jones and Pettinger were booked into the Ada County Jail on the above charges. Both warrants stem from investigations conducted by the Boise Police Department.

