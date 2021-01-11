United Way and financial service partner to purchase refrigerated box truck

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The United Way of South Central Idaho works to help connect people with different resources throughout 11 different counties.

Over the past 4 months, they have been working with Northwest Farm Credit Services on a way to help local food pantries.

More people have been in need of assistance since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and United Way has been looking for ways to help.

“During COVID, it’s been challenging to say the least, but one of the things that has come out of that, is the need for transportation,” said Bill Maikranz, who is the president and CEO of United Way. “How to get things from point A to point B, and even more so, refrigeration.”

When a company or individual wants to make a donation of produce, or meat and cheese, currently, they do not have a way to safely transport those products to different food pantries.

“We’re getting it done, but not as effectively or efficiently,” Maikranz said. “We have some companies that are able to give donations, but per policy, it has to be put into a refrigerated truck, so we aren’t able to gather those donations and put them back out to the community.”

Northwest Farm Credit Services wanted to do something to help, United Way told them of their need for a refrigerated box truck.

“When we first met with United Way, they told us of the need and we saw that as a huge way we can help all the communities we live in, not just Magic Valley,” said Debbie Toavs, who works at Northwest Farm Credit.

With the donated money, United Way and Northwest Farm Credit are able to purchase the refrigerated box truck that will help people living all across southern Idaho.

“We strategically assessed our rural communities, and really looked at what in a sense in a big picture can really help serve those rural communities,” Maikranz said.

