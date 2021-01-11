Advertisement

Who were they? Records reveal Trump fans who stormed Capitol

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. Jacob Anthony Chansley, the Arizona man with the painted face and wearing a horned, fur hat, was taken into custody Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 and charged with counts that include violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, file)(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By MICHAEL BIESECKER, MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, GILLIAN FLACCUS and JIM MUSTIAN
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 8:35 AM MST
WASHINGTON (AP) — The violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last week was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters.

The Associated Press reviewed social media posts, voter registrations, court files and other public records for more than 120 people connected to the rioting. They include Republican Party officials, GOP political donors, far-right militants, white supremacists, and adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

The evidence gives lies to claims that the violence at the Capitol was perpetrated by left-wing Antifa thugs rather than supporters of the president.

An FBI official says investigators have seen “no indication” Antifa activists were disguised as Trump supporters during the Capitol riot.

