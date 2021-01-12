Academic All-Star — Melissa Hardy

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Melissa Hardy from Oakley High School.

Melissa maintains a 4.0 GPA, scored a 28 on her ACT, and is a member of the National Honor Society. She is enrolled in or has completed numerous AP, honors and dual credit courses.

She volunteers her time helping with FFA Day of Service, Ag Safety Days for the elementary schools, making beds for kids with Sleep in Heavenly Peace and much more with the Young Women’s Group and FFA.

Melissa has held leadership positions in FFA such as secretary and president. She has won several awards such as Your Best Self Award and Honor Bee.

With her volleyball team, she won All-Snake River Conference Second Team. She is East Magic Valley District’s FFA Reporter.

She plans to either major in Agriculture Education or Plant Science at Utah State University.

Congratulations Melissa Hardy, this week’s First Federal Academic All-Star.

