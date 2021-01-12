Animal rescues concerned with number of dogs dumped in Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Dogs being abandoned and dumped in the Magic Valley area is becoming a concern for some animal rescues in southern Idaho.

David Wright, who is the founder of Friends Furrever Animal Rescue, said his organization’s rescues this past year were up for more than 50% from previous years. He said many times the animals are found in rural desolate areas, and sometimes the dogs have gunshot wounds. One dog they found named Oakley had his leg amputated due to a gunshot wound.

“Mostly in Gooding County we see dogs that are shot, given the fact that there is a lot of livestock operations over there,” Wright said.

Mary Holley, who is the executive director of Anythings Pawsable Foundation, said it is illegal to dump a dog, but it is not illegal to shoot a dog if it is harassing other animals or livestock.

Wright said he thinks the reason they are being dumped in these areas is that they are so empty, and no one is around to see what they are doing to the animal.

Wright said he thinks the reason there is an increase in dogs and puppies being abandoned and dumped is due to the COVID-19 pandemic and people being financially strapped.

“If a dog is sick or injured often times people can’t afford that, and so they will just dump them instead of incurring the cost they don’t have or unwilling to make,” Wright said.

Holley said sometimes people won’t take their animals to shelters because they don’t want to pay a surrender fee, and many shelters don’t have the resources to care for a sick animal or spay and neuter them.

“Yes, a lot of our shelters are being overrun at this time, and they are not built to just bring in anything and everything,” Holley said.

She said she thinks part of the problem is some people in the rural parts of the Magic Valley are recklessly breeding animals, and individuals are buying dogs and puppies that are not vaccinated or have not been spayed or neutered.

“Obviously they don’t understand what’s going to happen when these puppies get four, five weeks old, and at that point, they want to get rid of them,” Holley said.

To address the issue she and other others are trying to build a nonprofit animal clinic in Jerome that will serve the Magic Valley area.

“Low cost, no-cost, to spay and neuter clinic, with an evaluation center attached to it,” Holley said. “We are in the process of designing it.”

She said the project is in the preliminary stages right now, and for now, she just wants people to be more responsible and caring with their animals.

