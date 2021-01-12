Advertisement

Boise State introduces Andy Avalos as head football coach

Broncos hire former assistant coach, player
Boise State Football, Welcome press conference for Head Coach Andy Avalos, John Kelly photo.
Boise State Football, Welcome press conference for Head Coach Andy Avalos, John Kelly photo.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 2:35 AM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s been a productive week for Boise State athletic director, Jeramiah Dickey.

One week after his introductory press conference, he took part in introducing the new head football coach.

Andy Avalos flew into Boise on Saturday, from Eugene, Oregon, where he spent the past two seasons as the ducks defensive coordinator.

Avalos teared up several times during the presser, especially on the topic of being an Hispanic man and living up to the pressure of a head coach, how that impacts the Hispanic community.

Coming back to the Gem State is truly a homecoming experience.

Avalos played for Boise, earning first team All-WAC honors in his final two seasons.

He was named to the All-Blue team during the 2016 season, a list of the 30 greatest players at Boise State.

As an assistant coach, Avalos has overseen the development of 50 student-athletes that have garnered all-conference honors, and multiple All-Americans.

Despite it being a national search, the university felt Avalos best embodied the spirit and culture at Boise State.

“You will know what your culture is by the the habits and how people treat each other within a setting, how people work to help each other, help each compete with each other, that’s what is important to us and that alignment, that excites us,” explained Avalos.

“We talk about Bleeding Blue, he was part of defining that for us as a player and as a coach,” Dickey said. “He exudes the blue collar mentality of our program so much so, that the outpouring from fans, former student-athletes, alums was tremendous.”

Yahoo college football insider Pete Thamel tweeted that BSU is hiring Tim Plough, the offensive coordinator from UC Davis.

In 2019, the Mustangs averaged 28 points per game, with passing numbers third best in the Big Sky, at 309 yards per game.

