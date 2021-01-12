Idaho health officials give COVID-19 vaccine briefing Tuesday

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Department of Health and Welfare game the public and media an update on the COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho on Tuesday afternoon.

DHW Director Dave Jeppesen and Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch offered brief remarks and an update on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little also made some brief remarks regarding the vaccine in Idaho prior to the Health and Welfare briefing.

The next Health and Welfare COVID-19 vaccination update is slated for Jan. 19 at 2:30 p.m.

Health officials are slated to answer questions from the media during the online presentation.

Idaho began administering the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 14.

As of Tuesday, more than 38,000 first and second doses had been administered throughout the state. Most of those have gone to frontline healthcare workers and staff, working closely with COVID-19 patients and expanding from there. A vaccine advisory committee formulated a plan for who should receive the vaccine first and groups of people thereafter.

