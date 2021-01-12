Advertisement

Idaho health officials give COVID-19 vaccine briefing Tuesday

As of Tuesday, more than 38,000 first and second doses had been administered throughout the state
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:47 PM MST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Department of Health and Welfare game the public and media an update on the COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho on Tuesday afternoon.

DHW Director Dave Jeppesen and Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch offered brief remarks and an update on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little also made some brief remarks regarding the vaccine in Idaho prior to the Health and Welfare briefing.

The next Health and Welfare COVID-19 vaccination update is slated for Jan. 19 at 2:30 p.m.

Health officials are slated to answer questions from the media during the online presentation.

KMVT will have a link to the presentation in this article post.

Idaho began administering the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 14.

As of Tuesday, more than 38,000 first and second doses had been administered throughout the state. Most of those have gone to frontline healthcare workers and staff, working closely with COVID-19 patients and expanding from there. A vaccine advisory committee formulated a plan for who should receive the vaccine first and groups of people thereafter.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Magic Valley animal rescues are concerned about the number of animals being dumped and...
Animal rescues concerned with number of dogs dumped in Magic Valley
Idaho State Police Troopers arrested two people Monday at Idaho Statehouse on warrants of...
Two people arrested at Idaho Statehouse on warrants
Idaho Department of Correction is looking for inmate Jeremiah Roland Johnson who walked away...
Inmate walks away from Idaho Falls reentry center
The woman who was shot and killed inside the U.S. Capitol after President Trump's stormed the...
Woman shot at US Capitol was from San Diego

Latest News

KBOI has: Josiah Colt turning himself into the Ada County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. (CBS2)
Idaho man arrested in connection with US Capitol riot
Republicans in the House brought forward legislation Tuesday aimed at increasing the part-time...
Lawmakers seek to curb Idaho governor’s emergency authority
Two Democratic lawmakers in Idaho filed a lawsuit in federal court against the Legislature and...
Idaho lawmakers sue House speaker over coronavirus concerns
FILE - This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Idaho company to block Facebook and Twitter for censorship
Each year, Rainguard Roofing gives away a free roof through its 1% Close to Home program. This...
Gooding family recieves free roof after tumultuous 2020