Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

We are going to have mostly cloudy skies today with some scattered snow showers around, mainly after 2pm, in the Wood River Valley, and some isolated rain and snow showers around, mainly after 4pm, in the Magic Valley as a storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be scattered snow and rain showers around tonight and tomorrow, especially during the morning, in the Wood River Valley, and there are going to be scattered rain showers around tonight and tomorrow in the Magic Valley as this storm system works its way through our area. Little to no snow accumulation is expected in most locations from this storm system, but there is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for the northern part of Blaine County, including Ketchum and Sun Valley, from 11am today through 5pm tomorrow as 2 to 10+ inches of snow accumulation is expected in these locations.

The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs today are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Wednesday are going to be near 40 degrees in the Wood River Valley and near 50 degrees in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy today and tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and it is going to be windy tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Thursday as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. Friday is then going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow and rain showers during the evening, and Saturday is going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of snow and rain showers during the morning as a weak disturbance passes by our area. There are then going to be some isolated snow and rain showers around on Sunday as another weak disturbance passes by our area. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Monday as an upper level ridge is once again going to be in control of our weather.

The temperatures on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, are also going to be a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (TUESDAY, JANUARY 12):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around, mainly after 4pm. A little breezy. Winds: East to NE/South 5-20 mph. High: 42

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow showers around, mainly after 2pm. Some rain may also mix in with this snow at times. Winds: ENE 5-15 mph. High: 33

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers around. Some snow may also mix in with this rain at times. A little breezy. Winds: SSW 5-20 mph. Low: 35

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Cloudy with scattered snow and rain showers around. Winds: North to Variable 5-15 mph. Low: 27

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 13):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers around. Some snow may also mix in with this rain at times. Windy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. Winds: WSW to NW 15-30 mph. High: 50

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Rain and snow likely, generally during the morning. Decreasing clouds. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. Winds: WSW 5-20 mph during the morning, then WNW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 40

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around before midnight. Breezy. Winds: West to SW 10-20 mph. Low: 29

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. A little breezy before midnight. Cold. Winds: WNW to NW 5-20 mph. Low: 12

THURSDAY, JANUARY 14:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 43 Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Colder. High: 34 Low: 16

FRIDAY, JANUARY 15:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the evening. High: 43 Low: 28

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers during the evening. High: 36 Low: 17

SATURDAY, JANUARY 16:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers during the morning. A little breezy. High: 41 Low: 27

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 34 Low: 17

SUNDAY, JANUARY 17:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around. Breezy. High: 42 Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. High: 34 Low: 15

MONDAY, JANUARY 18 (MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 41

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 33

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.