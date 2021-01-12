Advertisement

St. Luke’s to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine to next high-risk group

St. Luke’s plans to open three additional COVID vaccine clinics to meet the needs of the rural community
St. Luke’s announced Monday, workers that fall under Idaho’s “Group A1” designation will be...
St. Luke's announced Monday, workers that fall under Idaho's "Group A1" designation will be able to schedule an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:24 PM MST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — People who fall under one of Idaho’s high-risk groups will be able to make an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine with St. Luke’s.

St. Luke’s announced Monday, workers that fall under Idaho’s “Group A1” designation will be able to schedule an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a news release.

Those included in the group are non-St. Luke’s health care workers, emergency responders, and very specific essential workers, including long-term care facility staff, home care workers for those older than 65, dental and pharmacy workers, and public health workers.

Appointments came available as soon as noon Monday. Those eligible are in alignment with the state’s vaccination plan. People will be required to provide proof of employment at their appointment, such as a badge, pay stub or W2.

St. Luke’s plans to open three additional COVID vaccine clinics in McCall, Wood River and Twin Falls to meet the needs of the rural community.

The health care system said the effort to begin administering vaccines to the next eligible group has not affected employee/provider vaccinations. To balance scheduling and demand, St. Luke’s has not determined a timeline for administering vaccines to the next eligible category.

Ways Group 1A individuals can schedule an appointment:

  • St. Luke’s patients can schedule appointments online using myChart for the quickest access.
  • People who have never used St. Luke’s services may set-up a myChart account by calling 208-381-9000.
  • Those who cannot use myChart may call St. Luke’s Connect at 208-381-9500 to set up an appointment.
  • Other health care organizations in Idaho are working to expand access and provide vaccines. People are encouraged to seek out appointment information from other sources, as well.

Important scheduling information

  • Appointment scheduling opens at noon Monday, Jan. 11.
  • ONLY qualifying people within the specific group should schedule appointments at this time.
  • People who schedule will be required to provide proof of their job at their appointment.
  • COVID-19 vaccine will NOT be given if proper proof of employment is not provided.

