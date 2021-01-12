Advertisement

Study: 43% of American’s admit to drinking and driving

CDC: People will start showing signs of impairment after two drinks
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:58 AM MST|Updated: 23 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A recent study shows many American’s are still taking the risk and getting behind the wheel after drinking despite all the warnings.

A ValuePenguin study showed more than 4 in 10 people admitted to drinking and driving and 28% said they have done so in the past six months and around 62% in the last year. Of those asked, 56% of men admitted to drinking and driving compared to 29% of women.

When asked why they would take the risk to drive after drinking or getting into a car with someone who had been drinking, they said it is because they only had to drive a short distance, or they did not think they were incapable of driving.

When asked about ridesharing services, such as Uber and Lyft, 14% of respondents said they couldn’t afford them and 16% said they didn’t feel safe in an Uber, Lyft or taxi.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people will start showing signs of impairment after two drinks, but the people asked said they think they can handle more and still be able to drive.

“We asked men and women and it was very interesting in the dynamic there,” said Andrew Hurst, a data writer at ValuePenguin. “About 24% of men said that they didn’t think they could safely drink and drive at all and that’s compared to 47% of women who said that they didn’t think they could safely drink and drive at all. So, men are much more confident in their abilities, in fact, about 7% of men think that they could have five or more drinks and still drive. Which, according to the CDC that is just flat out wrong.”

To learn more and read the full study it can be viewed on ValuePenguin’s website.

