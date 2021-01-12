Advertisement

Tax Preparer: Missing stimulus checks will be sent out by Feb. 1

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:02 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many people have been waiting for their federal COVID-19 relief checks to come, whether in the mail or by direct deposit.

Last week, the IRS send some of those stimulus checks to closed bank accounts.

Those bank accounts were set up by the user’s tax preparer when they filed their 2019 tax return.

While the IRS initially said if a person doesn’t receive their stimulus check by Jan. 15, they would have to file for recovery rebate credit on their 2020 tax returns.

Jennifer Johnson, at Liberty Tax, said the stimulus check may come in the form of a prepaid debit card or a check, and it very well may be different than the previous stimulus check.

“As of today, the IRS said they are not sending the money back to those companies that did the refund transfer process,” Johnson said at Liberty Tax in Twin Falls. “They will be directly sending them to the taxpayers through the abilities they have, whether that’s sending it via check, a debit card through the mail process system, or the direct deposit system if they have access to that account, they are going to try to get it to taxpayers by Feb. 1.”

This may affect customers who used H&R Block, Liberty Tax, Turbo Tax or Jackson Hewitt Tax Service.

