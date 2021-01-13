Advertisement

Bull elk becomes tangled in backyard swing near Ketchum

Fish and Game said the same elk became stuck in a hammock in October
A bull elk became tangled with a swing Monday in a backyard south of Ketchum.
A bull elk became tangled with a swing Monday in a backyard south of Ketchum.(IDFG)
By Max Mueller
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:24 PM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A family south of Ketchum received a surprise when an elk became tangled in their backyard swing.

The family that lives in the Gimlet area called the Idaho Department of Fish and Game on Monday when they saw that the elk stuck to the swing while it was still attached to a tree.

Officers had to anesthetize the elk with a dart in order to remove the swing from its antlers, according to a news release.

https://idfg.idaho.gov/press/bull-elk-tangles-backyard-swing-near-ketchum

Posted by Idaho Fish and Game Magic Valley on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

They inspected the elk further to ensure there were no injuries, and when they saw its tag realized that the same elk became stuck in a hammock back in October.

Fish and Game also recommends outdoor furniture and playground equipment be removed during the winter to avoid wildlife becoming entangled in it.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magic Valley animal rescues are concerned about the number of animals being dumped and...
Animal rescues concerned with number of dogs dumped in Magic Valley
Idaho State Police Troopers arrested two people Monday at Idaho Statehouse on warrants of...
Two people arrested at Idaho Statehouse on warrants
Stimulus checks go to wrong account.
Tax Preparer: Missing stimulus checks will be sent out by Feb. 1
The woman who was shot and killed inside the U.S. Capitol after President Trump's stormed the...
Woman shot at US Capitol was from San Diego
Idaho Gov. Brad Little is slated to give the State of the State address Monday afternoon as the...
Governor gives Idaho State of the State address, kicks off Legislative session

Latest News

KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: 1,091 new confirmed, probable cases, 8 deaths
The College of Southern Idaho’s Head Start program in Buhl is finally resuming operations after...
Head Start program resumes operations in Buhl with new facility
Residents at Twin Falls Chardonnay Assisted Living facility received their second dose of the...
Senior living residents receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Pomerelle Mountain has been open for skiing and snowboarding and has seen a sharp increase in...
Pomerelle Mountain sees less snow, but more people
A Magic Valley drug addiction support group is continuing to find ways to help recovering...
Magic Valley drug addiction support group continuing work during the pandemic