Bull elk becomes tangled in backyard swing near Ketchum

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A family south of Ketchum received a surprise when an elk became tangled in their backyard swing.

The family that lives in the Gimlet area called the Idaho Department of Fish and Game on Monday when they saw that the elk stuck to the swing while it was still attached to a tree.

Officers had to anesthetize the elk with a dart in order to remove the swing from its antlers, according to a news release.

They inspected the elk further to ensure there were no injuries, and when they saw its tag realized that the same elk became stuck in a hammock back in October.

Fish and Game also recommends outdoor furniture and playground equipment be removed during the winter to avoid wildlife becoming entangled in it.

