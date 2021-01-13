Advertisement

Dietrich rolls past Castleford; local roundup

Dill had 22 points, 15 rebounds
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:26 AM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CASTLEFORD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Dietrich has won the last four straight, while Castleford has been struggling as of late.

Big conference game for both teams who sit at the top of the Sawtooth Conference standings.

Dietrich head coach Wayne Dill enjoying what he sees tonight.

The Blue Devils up 33-8 after that three pointer from Layne Dilworth.

The Wolves taking some good looks, but the shots aren’t falling, so Ethan Roland is helping them get points from the free throw line. He knocks down both.

First minute of the third quarter, Brady Power in transition, pulls up for the jumper, he had 13 for Dietrich.

Roland again with the free throw for the Wolves.

Later in the quarter, Blue Devils up by 27 points, Cody Power sneaks in a bounce pass to Rhys Dill, he’s blocked by Roland but then grabs his board and gets the put-back.

The senior with a big double-double, 22 points and 15 rebounds.

This one all Blue Devils, 68-26.

Alvarado led the Wolves with 10.

The Wolves look to bounce back Thursday at Camas County.

Dietrich heads to Garden Valley Friday night.

OTHER SCORES:

American Falls 43, Gooding 49

Camas 67, Hagerman 35

Carey 68, Hansen 44

Carey's Sawyer Mecham goes up hard to the hoop.
Carey's Sawyer Mecham goes up hard to the hoop.(John Peck, Carey Schools)

GIRLS SCORES:

Twin Falls 63, Wood River 30: The Bruins led 40-19 at the half and never looked back. Keeli Peterson posted a game-high 25 points, including five-three pointers for the Bruins. Brinley Iverson added a double-double 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Canyon Ridge 47, Jerome 37

Burley 52, Mountain Home 32: Amari Whiting had 20 for the Bobcats, while Kelsie Pope added 11.

Filer 57, Buhl 27

Aberdeen 59, Declo 43

Wendell 31, Valley 30: Ana Scott and Aspen Stinemates both led the way with 11 points.

Murtaugh 49, Shoshone 23: Adysyn Stanger led the Red Devils with 11 points, while Addison Stoker chipped in 10. Chapman led the Indians with 11.

Lighthouse Christian 72, Glenns Ferry 31

Raft River 32, Oakley 28

Carey 55, Hansen 34

Carey's Lizbeth Ruiz guards Lizbett Manzano of Hansen during a girls basketball varsity game.
Carey's Lizbeth Ruiz guards Lizbett Manzano of Hansen during a girls basketball varsity game.(John Peck, Carey Schools)

BOWLING:

Gooding (12) Vs. Wendell (2)

High Bowler: Trace Dayley 201

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

