Gooding family recieves free roof after tumultuous 2020

“This community wraps around each other. It seriously does”
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:20 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Gooding family is starting the year with a helping hand they will never forget.

In February of 2020, Kurt Haner had a heart attack.

The father of seven survived, but in March, their family home burned down. Since then, the family has been living in a trailer while rebuilding their home.

That process became easier thanks to Rainguard Roofing. Each year, the company gives away a free roof through its 1% Close to Home program.

Rainguard said it was an easy choice to pick the Haner’s for a new roof

“I can’t say it enough,” Nan Haner said. “This community wraps around each other. It seriously does.”

“We watched it with the kids coming through schools, all the way through, just the support for the kids and everything we’ve done and it’s just an overwhelmance from the top,” Kurt Haner said.

The two-day roof installation was scheduled to finish Tuesday.

Kurt Haner hopes to finish rebuilding the home by the end of March. Next year, the Haner’s say they hope there is some way for them to help Rainguard serve others.

