Idaho man arrested in connection with US Capitol riot

By REBECCA BOONE
Jan. 13, 2021
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man whose photograph was included on a federal list of those considered “persons of interest” in the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol has been jailed in Boise, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday.

Ada County Sherriff’s spokesman Patrick Orr says 34-year-old Josiah Colt is being held on a U.S. Marshal’s hold. He turned himself into the sheriff’s office Tuesday afternoon.

Last week, Colt posted a video to a social media website acknowledging he was inside the Capitol during a riot by loyalists of President Donald Trump as Congress prepared to certify the results of the election won by President-elect Joe Biden.

Five people died in the violence. Colt later apologized for his conduct.

