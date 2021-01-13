Advertisement

Judge rejects lawmakers’ coronavirus control requests

Legislative leaders don’t require people to wear masks in the Statehouse
A federal judge says he won’t order the Idaho Legislature to require stricter coronavirus...
A federal judge says he won’t order the Idaho Legislature to require stricter coronavirus precautions while a lawsuit from two lawmakers moves forward.(heliopix - stock.adobe.com)
Published: Jan. 13, 2021
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge says he won’t order the Idaho Legislature to require stricter coronavirus precautions while a lawsuit from two lawmakers moves forward.

U.S. District Judge David Nye issued a written ruling Tuesday saying that Democratic Reps. Sue Chew of Boise and Muffy Davis of Ketchum didn’t justify the need for a temporary order allowing them to vote remotely or directing the Legislature to take other measures intended to slow the spread of the contagious illness.

Meanwhile, disability-rights groups filed another lawsuit against the Legislature on Monday also seeking more coronavirus protections.

Legislative leaders don’t require people to wear masks in the Statehouse, and many lawmakers don’t wear masks.

