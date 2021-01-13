Advertisement

Lawmakers seek to curb Idaho governor’s emergency authority

One of the pieces of legislation seeks a constitutional amendment allowing lawmakers to call themselves back into session
Republicans in the House brought forward legislation Tuesday aimed at increasing the part-time...
Republicans in the House brought forward legislation Tuesday aimed at increasing the part-time Legislature’s authority while limiting the governor’s regarding emergency declarations.(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:05 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A power struggle between lawmakers and Republican Gov. Brad Little has begun.

Republicans in the House brought forward legislation Tuesday aimed at increasing the part-time Legislature’s authority while limiting the governor’s regarding emergency declarations.

The move comes amid lawmakers’ dissatisfaction with being left out of the decision-making process concerning coronavirus restrictions that started last March following Little’s emergency declaration that remains in effect.

Lawmakers say the current system is a relic from the Cold War-era that failed this year by concentrating too much power with the governor.

One of the pieces of legislation seeks a constitutional amendment allowing lawmakers to call themselves back into session.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Magic Valley animal rescues are concerned about the number of animals being dumped and...
Animal rescues concerned with number of dogs dumped in Magic Valley
Idaho State Police Troopers arrested two people Monday at Idaho Statehouse on warrants of...
Two people arrested at Idaho Statehouse on warrants
Idaho Department of Correction is looking for inmate Jeremiah Roland Johnson who walked away...
Inmate walks away from Idaho Falls reentry center
The woman who was shot and killed inside the U.S. Capitol after President Trump's stormed the...
Woman shot at US Capitol was from San Diego

Latest News

KBOI has: Josiah Colt turning himself into the Ada County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. (CBS2)
Idaho man arrested in connection with US Capitol riot
Two Democratic lawmakers in Idaho filed a lawsuit in federal court against the Legislature and...
Idaho lawmakers sue House speaker over coronavirus concerns
FILE - This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Idaho company to block Facebook and Twitter for censorship
Each year, Rainguard Roofing gives away a free roof through its 1% Close to Home program. This...
Gooding family recieves free roof after tumultuous 2020