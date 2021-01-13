Magic Valley drug addiction support group continuing work during the pandemic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A Magic Valley drug addiction support group is continuing to find ways to help recovering addicts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Magic Valley Narcotics Anonymous told KMVT the pandemic has been hard on them and their ability to host meetings. They have been pivoting to Zoom and socially distanced meetings. Narcotics anonymous shared that even amid these challenging times, they are and want to continue to be a resource for people looking to get help with addiction.

“We are still here,” said Public Relation Chair for Magic Valley Area of Narcotics Anonymous Doug G. “If someone has a problem or a desire to stop using the biggest thing they have to do is pick up that 150-pound thing called a telephone and reach out to us and we will show them how to stay clean or at least how to get started on how to stay clean.”

Just For Today January 13 Surrender to Win "Help for addicts begins only when we are able to admit complete defeat."... Posted by MagicValley NA on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Narcotics Anonymous does have a hotline at 208-329-6383, a Facebook page, and a regional website to find more information.

