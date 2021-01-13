Advertisement

Oregon lawmaker faces outcry after state Capitol breach

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, protesters hold a rally outside the Oregon State...
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, protesters hold a rally outside the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore., as legislators meet for a special session to discuss COVID-19 relief measures. During the protest Republican lawmaker, Rep. Mike Nearman, physically opened the Capitol's door — letting protesters, who clashed with police, gain access to the building. There have been calls for Nearman to resign ahead of the upcoming 2021 Legislative session that begins Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Sara Cline, File)(Sara Cline | AP)
By SARA CLINE
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 2:24 PM MST|Updated: 17 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Sixteen days before the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and nearly 2,900 miles away, an eerily similar incident occurred at the Oregon Capitol when 50 protesters breached the building — where lawmakers were working — and clashed with law enforcement.

Security video shows an Oregon Republican lawmaker had physically opened the Capitol’s door — letting protesters gain access to the building.

Oregon lawmakers called for the resignation of Rep. Mike Nearman of Independence ahead of the upcoming Legislative session that begins next week.

The legal consequences that Nearman, one of the chamber’s most conservative Republicans, might face are still unfolding. He did not return an email seeking comment.

