Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Rain and snow showers are likely today, generally during the morning, in the Wood River Valley, and there are going to be scattered rain showers around throughout the day today in the Magic Valley as a storm system works its way through our area. Some freezing rain is also possible during the morning in the Wood River Valley and the northern part of the Magic Valley, and light ice accumulations are possible. There is also a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for the northern part of Blaine County, including Ketchum and Sun Valley, until 5pm today as 2 to 7 inches of new snow accumulation and a light glaze of ice are possible during the day today. The central part of Blaine County, all of Lincoln County, and the northern part of Minidoka County are also under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 11am this morning as new snow accumulation of up to one inch and new ice accumulation of 0.01″ to 0.06″ is possible. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies this morning, and then decreasing clouds this afternoon and evening in all locations.

It is also going to be windy today, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and gusts up to 45+ mph are going to be possible at times. There is also a WIND ADVISORY in effect for the southern part of Blaine County, all of Cassia County, and the southern part of Minidoka County until 5pm today as the strongest winds are expected in these locations. The temperatures today are also going to be well above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 40s in the Magic Valley.

Tonight is then going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with a slight chance of snow and rain showers before midnight. It is also going to be cold and a little breezy tonight as lows are going to be in the low to mid teens in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 20s in the Magic Valley, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected tomorrow as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be colder tomorrow than it is going to be today as highs tomorrow are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Friday is then going to have increasing clouds with a slight chance of snow and rain showers during the afternoon and evening, and Saturday is going to have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of snow and rain showers during the morning as a weak disturbance passes by our area. Another weak disturbance is then going to pass by our area on Sunday giving us partly cloudy skies and another slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Monday and Tuesday as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather.

The temperatures for Friday through next Tuesday are also going to be a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Sunday and Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 13):

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing PM clouds with scattered rain showers around. Some snow may also mix in with this rain at times, and some freezing rain is possible during the morning. Windy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. Winds: SW to NW 10-30 mph. High: 49

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Rain and snow showers likely, generally during the morning. Some freezing rain is also possible during the morning. Decreasing clouds. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Not as chilly. Winds: West 5-20 mph before 11am, then WNW 10-25 mph after 11am. High: 39

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with a slight chance of rain and snow showers before midnight. A little breezy. Winds: WSW 5-20 mph. Low: 28

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. A little breezy, especially before midnight. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. Low: 12

TOMORROW (THURSDAY, JANUARY 14):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Colder and a little breezy. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. High: 43

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Colder and a little breezy. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. High: 33

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: West to South 5-15 mph. Low: 24

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: North 5-15 mph. Low: 15

FRIDAY, JANUARY 15:

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the evening. A little breezy. High: 42 Low: 27

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of snow and rain showers during the afternoon and evening. High: 35 Low: 16

SATURDAY, JANUARY 16:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow and rain showers during the morning. High: 42 Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 34 Low: 17

SUNDAY, JANUARY 17:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Breezy. High: 43 Low: 27

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. High: 35 Low: 16

MONDAY, JANUARY 18 (MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Breezy. High: 41 Low: 24

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 33 Low: 13

TUESDAY, JANUARY 19:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 40

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 31

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.