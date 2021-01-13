Zoo Boise welcomes baby anteater

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Zoo Boise released photos Wednesday of a baby anteater born in December.

Zoo Boise said the baby anteater was born to Gloria and McCauley on Dec. 23. This is Gloria’s fourth pup and McCauley’s third. The two anteaters were paired through the Species Survival Plan, according to a news release.

The zoo said it is pleased with how well Gloria is taking care of the pup. It said the goal is to be as hands-off as possible but will step in as needed.

Visitors can see the anteaters in their indoor exhibit and will have to look closely to spot the baby anteater. The zoo said like in the wild, Gloria carries the baby on her back so the stripes match up and work like nature’s camouflage.

