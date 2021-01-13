Advertisement

Zoo Boise welcomes baby anteater

Visitors may have to look closely to spot the baby anteater as it may blend in with its mother
Zoo Boise released photos Wednesday of a baby anteater born in December.
By Vanessa Grieve
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 2:21 PM MST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Zoo Boise released photos Wednesday of a baby anteater born in December.

Zoo Boise said the baby anteater was born to Gloria and McCauley on Dec. 23. This is Gloria’s fourth pup and McCauley’s third. The two anteaters were paired through the Species Survival Plan, according to a news release.

The zoo said it is pleased with how well Gloria is taking care of the pup. It said the goal is to be as hands-off as possible but will step in as needed.

Zoo Boise is excited to announce the birth of a baby anteater. Proud parents Gloria and McCauley welcomed the pup into...

Posted by Zoo Boise on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Visitors can see the anteaters in their indoor exhibit and will have to look closely to spot the baby anteater. The zoo said like in the wild, Gloria carries the baby on her back so the stripes match up and work like nature’s camouflage.

Click here for more information about the new anteater.

