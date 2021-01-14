Bingham named Great Basin Football Offensive Player of the Year
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Great Basin All-Conference Football Offensive Player of the Year is Shayler Bingham of Jerome High School.
The senior wide receiver hauled in 53 receptions for 771 yards and 11 touchdowns, helping the Tigers win the conference and earn a state playoff berth.
Coach of the Year is Jerome’s Sid Gambles, marking his second honor.
WIDE RECEIVER
McCray Mort 12 BUR 1
Gavin Capps 11 JER 1
Jace Mahlke 11 TF 1
Lucas Hildebrandt 11 CR 2
Zack Dillworth 10 WR 2
Slayder Watterson 12 BUR 2
RUNNING BACK
Kohl Proffit 12 MH 1
Kater Zampedri 12 MIN 1
Klayton Wilson 11 MIN 2
Braden Clark 11 CR 2
QUARTERBACK
Dalan Thompson 12 JER 1
Brevin Trenkle 10 MIN 2
TIGHT END
Justin Swenson 11 MH 1
Breyden Fairchild 12 BUR 2
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN
Austin Ochoa 11 BUR 1
Bryan Guzman 12 MIN 1
Gunnar Clark 11 MH 1
Caleb Shepherd 12 TF 1
Ryan Almanza 12 JER 1
David Gill 11 JER 2
Baylee Carney 11 TF 2
Tuffer Manning 12 WR 2
Bailee Garza 11 BUR 2
Miguel Ruiz 11 BUR 2
RETURN SPECIALIST
Teagen Severe TF 1
Zack Dillworth WR 2
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
Quin Cassidy CR
Toby Justice JER
Nick Sorenson MIN
Cody Kollat MH
Caleb Sheppard TF
Tuffer Manning WR
HONORABLE MENTION
BUR Damyein Castillo 12
BUR Treven Fenstermaker 11
BUR Prestyn Ramos 11
BUR Gabriel Garcia 11
BUR Johnny Torres 11
BUR Dominic Lemos 12
BUR Jake Bracken 12
CR Caleb Lewis 11
CR Andy Shaw 12
CR Colby Hagan 12
CR Wyatt Somers 11
CR Tanner Eldredge 10
CR Brody Osen 12
CR Alex Alcala 11
CR Jack Jensen 11
CR Braden Clark 11
JER Blake Poulsen 12
JER Matt Hess 12
JER Logan Worthington 11
JER Colby Coates 10
JER Riley Sheppeard 11
JER Keenan Blair 10
JER Nathan McDonald 11
JER Morgan Quam 10
JER Colton Elison 11
JER JJ Foster 11
MH Jaden Abrego 12
MH Cody Kollat 12
MH Taylor Peirson 11
MIN Matt Dozier 10
MIN Garret Martinez 12
MIN Will Fessenden 11
MIN Jimmy Rasmussen 10
MIN Trey Bischoff 11
TF Luke Moon 11
TF Caleb Sheppard 12
TF TJ Hickmon 9
TF Colton Rasmussen 12
TF Andrew Sheen 12
TF Isaac Lopez 11
TF Adrian Guzman 12
TF Tyler Robbins 12
WR Tuffer Manning 12
WR Eli Trevino 12
WR Ethan Shoemaker 12
