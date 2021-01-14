Bingham named Great Basin Football Offensive Player of the Year

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Great Basin All-Conference Football Offensive Player of the Year is Shayler Bingham of Jerome High School.

The senior wide receiver hauled in 53 receptions for 771 yards and 11 touchdowns, helping the Tigers win the conference and earn a state playoff berth.

Coach of the Year is Jerome’s Sid Gambles, marking his second honor.

WIDE RECEIVER

McCray Mort 12 BUR 1

Gavin Capps 11 JER 1

Jace Mahlke 11 TF 1

Lucas Hildebrandt 11 CR 2

Zack Dillworth 10 WR 2

Slayder Watterson 12 BUR 2

RUNNING BACK

Kohl Proffit 12 MH 1

Kater Zampedri 12 MIN 1

Klayton Wilson 11 MIN 2

Braden Clark 11 CR 2

QUARTERBACK

Dalan Thompson 12 JER 1

Brevin Trenkle 10 MIN 2

TIGHT END

Justin Swenson 11 MH 1

Breyden Fairchild 12 BUR 2

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

Austin Ochoa 11 BUR 1

Bryan Guzman 12 MIN 1

Gunnar Clark 11 MH 1

Caleb Shepherd 12 TF 1

Ryan Almanza 12 JER 1

David Gill 11 JER 2

Baylee Carney 11 TF 2

Tuffer Manning 12 WR 2

Bailee Garza 11 BUR 2

Miguel Ruiz 11 BUR 2

RETURN SPECIALIST

Teagen Severe TF 1

Zack Dillworth WR 2

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Quin Cassidy CR

Toby Justice JER

Nick Sorenson MIN

Cody Kollat MH

Caleb Sheppard TF

Tuffer Manning WR

HONORABLE MENTION

BUR Damyein Castillo 12

BUR Treven Fenstermaker 11

BUR Prestyn Ramos 11

BUR Gabriel Garcia 11

BUR Johnny Torres 11

BUR Dominic Lemos 12

BUR Jake Bracken 12

CR Caleb Lewis 11

CR Andy Shaw 12

CR Colby Hagan 12

CR Wyatt Somers 11

CR Tanner Eldredge 10

CR Brody Osen 12

CR Alex Alcala 11

CR Jack Jensen 11

CR Braden Clark 11

JER Blake Poulsen 12

JER Matt Hess 12

JER Logan Worthington 11

JER Colby Coates 10

JER Riley Sheppeard 11

JER Keenan Blair 10

JER Nathan McDonald 11

JER Morgan Quam 10

JER Colton Elison 11

JER JJ Foster 11

MH Jaden Abrego 12

MH Cody Kollat 12

MH Taylor Peirson 11

MIN Matt Dozier 10

MIN Garret Martinez 12

MIN Will Fessenden 11

MIN Jimmy Rasmussen 10

MIN Trey Bischoff 11

TF Luke Moon 11

TF Caleb Sheppard 12

TF TJ Hickmon 9

TF Colton Rasmussen 12

TF Andrew Sheen 12

TF Isaac Lopez 11

TF Adrian Guzman 12

TF Tyler Robbins 12

WR Tuffer Manning 12

WR Eli Trevino 12

WR Ethan Shoemaker 12

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.