Boise State Football piecing together coaching staff

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise State head football coach Andy Avalos is quickly filling roles in his coaching staff.

Both coordinators met with the press on Wednesday, via Zoom.

Offensive coordinator Tim Plough joins the program from U.C. Davis.

Perhaps, the biggest highlight of his career, is when the aggies made their inaugural Football Championship Subdivision Playoff appearance in 2018.

Then there’s defensive coordinator, Spencer Danielson, a holdover from Bryan Harsin’s staff.

When Harsin left for Auburn, Danielson proudly accepted the role of interim head coach until Avalos was hired.

“When they talk to me about it, you’re the guy we’re hearing that players respect you the upmost, you know what this place is supposed to do, what it’s supposed to look like and the monster dream of mine, which is for a lot of people is to be a head coach,” Danielson explained. “I was so humbled by the honor and I took it with a lot of intensity because it matters to me.”

“Yesterday obviously there was a lot of talent in that room, so I feel like I almost know those guys since I was around them to be able to coach guys like that and be around them the quarterback is the most important position in all of sports,” Plough said. “I feel like the you need to develop a culture in that room and that culture needs to seep out into the rest of the team.”

Also happening Wednesday, BSU announced Frank Maile will be the assistant head coach as well as coach the defensive line. Maile is coming from Utah State.

And Reid Kagy will be the Broncos’ head strength coach, joining Avalos from Oregon.

