Advertisement

Hanson, DelRoy Earl

January 11, 2021, age 86
DelRoy Earl Hanson, 86, of Hazelton, Idaho passed away at his home, Monday, January 11, 2021.
DelRoy Earl Hanson, 86, of Hazelton, Idaho passed away at his home, Monday, January 11, 2021.(Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:06 PM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZELTON—DelRoy Earl Hanson, 86, of Hazelton, Idaho passed away at his home, Monday, January 11, 2021.

DelRoy was born January 29, 1934, to Walter Vego Hanson and Pearl Leona Wade Hanson at their home in Milo, Idaho. He was the fourth of seven children; four boys and three girls.

He attended school in Milo and Ucon, Idaho, and later Bonneville High School. Following school, he went to work for U and I Sugar Factory as a crane operator for 21 years. He also farmed and operated a small dairy farm. His passion was his race horses, both chariot racing and flat track.

DelRoy was married and sealed to his sweetheart, Lerene E. Hanson, January 15, 1958, in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were married just shy of 61 years. They started their married life in Idaho Falls, where they began raising their family of four children; one son and three daughters, Tom, Bonnie, Karen and Cindy. In 1976, they moved the family to Hazelton, Idaho, where they operated a dairy until DelRoy and Lerene retired in December 2001.

DelRoy loved his family and delighted in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, following their activities and adventures.

DelRoy is survived by his four children, Tom (Dianne) Hanson of Hazelton, Bonnie (Ken) Stevens of Kimberly, Karen (Tim) Larson of Gooding, Cindy (Tim) Bullers of Gooding; ten grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Afton Brown of Rigby, and Norma Mann of St. George.  He was preceded in death by his wife, Lerene; his parents; three brothers, Lloyd Hanson, Leonard Hansen, George Hansen; one sister, Mary Hanson; and two grandchildren, Brian (JoJo) Ochsner, and Amelia Stevens.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Hazelton Ward, located at 531 Middleton Ave., in Hazleton, with Bishop Lorin Baumgartner officiating. Friends and family will be received at the church one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow in the Hazelton Cemetery.

A live webcast of the funeral service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of face masks will be required at the viewing and funeral service.

Funeral services have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Most Read

Magic Valley animal rescues are concerned about the number of animals being dumped and...
Animal rescues concerned with number of dogs dumped in Magic Valley
Stimulus checks go to wrong account.
Tax Preparer: Missing stimulus checks will be sent out by Feb. 1
Idaho State Police Troopers arrested two people Monday at Idaho Statehouse on warrants of...
Two people arrested at Idaho Statehouse on warrants
The woman who was shot and killed inside the U.S. Capitol after President Trump's stormed the...
Woman shot at US Capitol was from San Diego
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: 2020 coronavirus reporting

Latest News

We lost our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle, Charles William “Bill”...
Baker, Charles William “Bill”
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Pierson, Kenneth G.
Each year, Rainguard Roofing gives away a free roof through its 1% Close to Home program. This...
Gooding family receives free roof after tumultuous 2020
Sharon Kay Hurd Robinette, 81, of Jerome, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on...
Hurd Robinette, Sharon Kay