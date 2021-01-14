Hanson, DelRoy Earl

HAZELTON—DelRoy Earl Hanson, 86, of Hazelton, Idaho passed away at his home, Monday, January 11, 2021.

DelRoy was born January 29, 1934, to Walter Vego Hanson and Pearl Leona Wade Hanson at their home in Milo, Idaho. He was the fourth of seven children; four boys and three girls.

He attended school in Milo and Ucon, Idaho, and later Bonneville High School. Following school, he went to work for U and I Sugar Factory as a crane operator for 21 years. He also farmed and operated a small dairy farm. His passion was his race horses, both chariot racing and flat track.

DelRoy was married and sealed to his sweetheart, Lerene E. Hanson, January 15, 1958, in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were married just shy of 61 years. They started their married life in Idaho Falls, where they began raising their family of four children; one son and three daughters, Tom, Bonnie, Karen and Cindy. In 1976, they moved the family to Hazelton, Idaho, where they operated a dairy until DelRoy and Lerene retired in December 2001.

DelRoy loved his family and delighted in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, following their activities and adventures.

DelRoy is survived by his four children, Tom (Dianne) Hanson of Hazelton, Bonnie (Ken) Stevens of Kimberly, Karen (Tim) Larson of Gooding, Cindy (Tim) Bullers of Gooding; ten grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Afton Brown of Rigby, and Norma Mann of St. George. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lerene; his parents; three brothers, Lloyd Hanson, Leonard Hansen, George Hansen; one sister, Mary Hanson; and two grandchildren, Brian (JoJo) Ochsner, and Amelia Stevens.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Hazelton Ward, located at 531 Middleton Ave., in Hazleton, with Bishop Lorin Baumgartner officiating. Friends and family will be received at the church one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow in the Hazelton Cemetery.

A live webcast of the funeral service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of face masks will be required at the viewing and funeral service.

Funeral services have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.