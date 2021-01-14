Head Start program resumes operations in Buhl with new facility

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho’s Head Start program in Buhl is finally resuming operations after three years.

Head Start is a federally funded preschool and family support program supporting low-income families. In spring 2018, Head Start in Buhl had to stop operating because their previous building’s foundation began to crumble and was not suitable for children. This caused them to temporarily drop the program and begin the search for a new location.

“I would say people thought I was crazy when I saw this property and thought we could do it,” said Head Start administration Ruby Allen.

During the search, Head Start had been serving children in the Buhl area at their Twin Falls facility. This week, Head Start children are back in Buhl in a new building, which used to be the location of the Mexican restaurant La Plaza. They completely renovated it including adding an outside playground.

“We never wanted to drop services in Buhl,” Allen said. “The community itself has a big population of low-income families, so we want to stay where that need is.”

Funded through their federal grant, nine students are already enrolled. The Buhl facility does accept some children ages 3-5 from the Castleford and Filer areas as well. They are also currently accepting applications.

“We all work together to ensure that these families and these children get what they need,” said center supervisor Roxanne Stokenzberr. “I”m just excited.”

