Health district: Idaho’s flu season has been mild, so far

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — During the coronavirus pandemic it is easy to overlook the yearly flu season, but there is some good news regarding influenza.

The South Central Public Health District said, so far, this year’s flu season has been mild. They said they were predicting this as the Southern Hemisphere had its flu season over the summer and it was almost nonexistent as people were taking safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and those precautions work for most illnesses.

This year, there was also a good turnout for flu shots, and the health district said there are still shots available and still recommend everyone to get one as the season approaches the worst part of flu season.

“The concern about the deadliness of the flu is definitely impacted by any other disease you may pick up,” said Brianna Bodily, the health district’s public information officer. “I know our first two flu deaths here in Idaho, those individuals also have COVID-19. So, when you start piling disease on top of disease your body is obviously going to have a harder time responding and effectively battling that disease. And if you have any other underlying conditions or what they call co-morbidities, things like age-related conditions or any other disease, then your body is going to have a much harder time fighting the battle against that disease.”

Bodily said this is a big concern for the hospitals as they worry about their capacity.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.