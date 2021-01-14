Advertisement

High school sports roundup

Sports
Sports(WJHG)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 9:46 AM MST|Updated: 14 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —

WRESTLING

Buhl (BUHL) 48.0 Twin Falls (TWFA) 36.0170: James Noorlander (TWFA) over Kaleb Homan (BUHL) (Fall 4:26) 182: Zahne Ruiz (TWFA) over Oakley Tennant (BUHL) (Fall 1:42) 195: Skeet Newton (TWFA) over (BUHL) (For.) 220: Khai Ruiz (TWFA) over Garret Theurer (BUHL) (Fall 2:21) 285: Baylee Carney (TWFA) over Spencer Gorrell (BUHL) (Fall 0:33) 98: Wyatt Pearson (BUHL) over Dylan Radmall (TWFA) (Fall 0:33) 106: Francisco Zagal (TWFA) over Marshall Mortensen (BUHL) (Dec 10-3) 113: Tyson Tatton (TWFA) over Damian Craner (BUHL) (Dec 7-4) 120: Kade Orr (BUHL) over Clancy Mummert (TWFA) (Fall 2:00) 126: Riley Brunson (BUHL) over Oscar Renteria (TWFA) (Fall 0:57) 132: Chance Bennett (BUHL) over Matthew McArthur (TWFA) (Fall 1:21) 138: Wesley Pearson (BUHL) over Caleb Wangeman (TWFA) (Fall 3:09) 145: Jayce Bower (BUHL) over Hunter Gause (TWFA) (Fall 1:36) 152: Trace Nielsen (BUHL) over Grayson Keys (TWFA) (Fall 2:00) 160: Ismael Salas (BUHL) over Quincy Turner (TWFA) (Fall 1:51)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Burley 53, Twin Falls 42: Adam Kloepfer scored 18 points, to go along with 6 rebounds and 4 blocks. Stockton Page added 12 points. For the Bruins, Nic Swensen and Mason Swafford each scored 12 points.

Jerome 55, Mountain Home 46

Minico 36, Wood River 30

Pocatello 59, Canyon Ridge 29

Kimberly 39, Buhl 33: Leading the Bulldogs, Ethan Okelberry who had 16 points. Trevor Hammond added eight points and seven rebounds. Drexler Jaynes scored 12 points and pulled down nine rebounds in the loss.

Oakley 57, Declo 33

Valley 68, Glenns Ferry 33: Kyle Christensen led the attack with 17 points and Omar Campos added 16.

Lighthouse Christian 58, Shoshone 43: The Lions overcame a slow start and put up a big second quarter, scoring 26 points. Clay Silva paced Lighthouse with 22 points, Collin Holloway added 9, while Chance Gaskill scored 8.

Rockland 63, Raft River 55

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gooding 47, Wendell 41: Alx Roe and Kiera Patterson each scored 12 points. Juliana Pope paced the Trojans with 20 points.

