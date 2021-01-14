Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Idaho health officials report 994 new confirmed and probable cases, 27 deaths

(UPDATE: Thursday, Jan. 14)

Idaho state health officials announced 994 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 153,358.

Twenty-seven new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide death toll related to the virus is at 1,591.

To date, 46,703 vaccine doses have been administered.

The five counties with the most confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus to-date are Ada County with 41,702. Canyon County follows with 22,360 cases. Kootenai County has 14,549 cases. Bonneville County has 10,987 cases. Twin Falls County has 8,463 cases, up 21 cases.

Cases in the remaining the Magic and Wood River valleys include:

Blaine County is up by 17 cases to 1,675 confirmed and probable cases.

Camas County is up by one case to 58 confirmed and probable cases.

Cassia County is up by 13 cases to 2,686 cases.

Gooding County is up by three case to 1,201 cases.

Jerome County is up by one case to 2,347 cases.

Lincoln County increased by three cases to 458 cases.

Minidoka County is up by three to 2,162 cases.

To date, 69,460 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus and 8,140 cases have been asymptomatic.

(UPDATE: Wednesday, Jan. 13)

Idaho state health officials announced 1,091 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 152,364.

Eight new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide death toll related to the virus is at 1,564.

To date, 42,607 vaccine doses have been administered.

The five counties with the most confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus to-date are Ada County with 41,409. Canyon County follows with 22,196 cases. Kootenai County has 14,430 cases. Bonneville County has 10,944 cases. Twin Falls County has 8,442 cases, up by 45 cases.

Cases in the remaining in the Magic and Wood River valleys include:

Blaine County is up by 20 cases to 1,658 confirmed and probable cases.

Camas County has 57 confirmed and probable cases.

Cassia County is up by five cases to 2,673 cases.

Gooding County is up by five cases to 1,198 cases.

Jerome County is up by 12 cases to 2,346 cases.

Lincoln County increased by two cases to 455 cases.

Minidoka County is up by 10 cases to 2,159 cases.

To date, 68,657 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus and 8,046 cases have been asymptomatic.

(UPDATE: Tuesday, Jan. 12)

Idaho state health officials announced 1,034 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 151,273.

Twelve new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide death toll related to the virus is at 1,556.

To date, 38,891 vaccine doses have been administered.

The five counties with the most confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus to-date are Ada County with 41,173. Canyon County follows with 22,029 cases. Kootenai County has 14,226 cases. Bonneville County has 10,898 cases. Twin Falls County has 8,397 cases, up 50 cases.

Cases in the remaining in the Magic and Wood River valleys include:

Blaine County is up by 11 cases to 1,638 confirmed and probable cases.

Camas County has 57 confirmed and probable cases.

Cassia County is up by five cases to 2,668 cases.

Gooding County is up by five cases to 1,193 cases.

Jerome County is up by nine cases to 2,334 cases.

Lincoln County increased by two to 455 cases.

Minidoka County is up by nine to 2,149 cases.

To date, 67,633 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus and 7,979 cases have been asymptomatic.

(UPDATE: Monday, Jan. 11)

Idaho state health officials announced 572 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the statewide total to 150,239.

Ten new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide death toll related to the virus is at 1,544.

To date, 35,842 vaccine doses have been administered.

The five counties with the most confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus to-date are Ada County with 40,933. Canyon County follows with 21,896 cases. Kootenai County has 14,021 cases. Bonneville County has 10,842 cases. Twin Falls County has 8,347 cases, up 14 cases.

Cases in the remaining in the Magic and Wood River valleys include:

Blaine County is up by two cases to 1,627 confirmed and probable cases.

Camas County has 57 confirmed and probable cases.

Cassia County is up by six cases to 2,663 cases.

Gooding County is up by one case to 1,188 cases.

Jerome County is up by five cases to 2,325 cases.

Lincoln County increased by four to 453 cases.

Minidoka County is up by six to 2,140 cases.

To date, 66,796 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus and 7,919 cases have been asymptomatic.

(UPDATE: Sunday, Jan. 10)

Idaho health officials announced 432 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 149,667.

Eleven new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide death toll related to the virus is at 1,534.

To date, 34,755 vaccine doses have been administered

*Due to a technical glitch, the state’s Covid tracker didn’t update Saturday, so the following numbers are case counts from both Saturday and Sunday.

Blaine County is up by 20 cases to 1,625 confirmed and probable cases.

Camas County has 57 confirmed and probable cases.

Cassia County is up by 14 cases to 2,657 cases.

Gooding County is up by eight cases to 1,187 cases.

Jerome County is up by nine cases to 2,320 cases.

Lincoln County increased by two to 449 cases.

Minidoka County is up 16, to 2,134 cases.

Twin Falls County has 8,333 cases, which is up by 54 cases.

To date, 66,012 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus and 7,879 cases have been asymptomatic

(UPDATE: Saturday, Jan. 9)

Idaho health officials announced 977 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 149,235.

Five new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide death toll related to the virus is at 1,528.

To date, 32,100 vaccine doses have been administered

*Due to a technical glitch, the state’s Covid tracker didn’t update Saturday.

(UPDATE: Friday, Jan. 8)

Idaho health officials announced 1,085 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the statewide total to 148,258.

Six new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide death toll related to the virus is at 1,523.

To date, 28,194 vaccine doses have been administered

Blaine County is up by 13 cases to 1,605 confirmed and probable cases.

Camas County has 57 confirmed and probable cases.

Cassia County is up by 14 cases to 2,643 cases.

Gooding County is up by three cases to 1,179 cases.

Jerome County is up 11 cases to 2,311 cases.

Lincoln County increased by four to 447 cases.

Minidoka County is up 13, to 2,118 cases.

Twin Falls County has 8,279 cases, which is up by 36 cases.

To date, 63,778 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus and 7,704 cases have been asymptomatic

(UPDATE: Thursday, Jan. 7)

Idaho health officials announced 1,067new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 147,173.

Twenty-nine new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide death toll related to the virus is at 1,517.

To date, 25,413 vaccine doses have been administered

Blaine County is up by 11 cases to 1,592 confirmed and probable cases.

Camas County has 57 confirmed and probable cases.

Cassia County is up by 12 cases to 2,629 cases.

Gooding County is up by five cases to 1,176 cases.

Jerome County is up by five cases to 2,300 cases.

Lincoln County increased by one to 443 cases.

Minidoka County remains at 2,105 cases.

Twin Falls County has 8,243 cases, which is up by 27 cases.

To date, 64,785 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus and 7,857 cases have been asymptomatic

UPDATE: Wednesday, Jan. 6

Idaho health officials announced 1,263 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 146,106.

Seventeen new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide death toll related to the virus is at 1,471. Three new deaths were reported in Canyon County. Two new deaths were reported in each Ada, Bannock, Bingham, Clearwater and Kootenai counties. One new death was reported in each Bonner, Cassia, Payette and Shoshone counties.

To date, 22,822 vaccine doses have been administered

Blaine County is up by seven cases to 1,581 confirmed and probable cases.

Camas County has 57 confirmed and probable cases.

Cassia County is up by nine cases to 2,617 cases.

Gooding County is up by 11 cases to 1,171 cases.

Jerome County is up 30 cases to 2,295 cases.

Lincoln County increased by three to 442 cases.

Minidoka County is up 20 cases to 2,105.

Twin Falls County has 8,216 cases, which is up by 99 cases.

To date, 63,097 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus and 7,642 cases have been asymptomatic.

UPDATE: Tuesday, Jan. 5

Idaho health officials announced 1,539 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 144,843.

Twelve new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide death toll related to the virus is at 1,471. With new deaths reported in Ada, Bonner, Cassia, Kootenai, Shoshone and Valley counties.

To date, 20,843 vaccine doses have been administered

Blaine County is up by two cases to 1,574 confirmed and probable cases.

Camas County has 57 confirmed and probable cases.

Cassia County is up by 31 cases to 2,608 cases.

Gooding County is up by six cases to 1,160 cases.

Jerome County is up 17 cases to 2,265 cases.

Lincoln County increased by two to 439 cases.

Minidoka County is up by seven cases to 2,085.

Twin Falls County has 8,117 cases, which is up by 88 cases

To date, 62,215 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus and 7,551 cases have been asymptomatic.

UPDATE: Monday, Jan. 4

Idaho health officials announced 789 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the statewide total to 143,305.

Eleven new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide death toll related to the virus is at 1,459.

To date, 19, 569vaccine doses have been administered

Blaine County is up by three cases to 1,572 confirmed and probable cases.

Camas County has 57 confirmed and probable cases.

Cassia County is up by two cases to 2,577 cases.

Gooding County is up by two cases to 1,154 cases.

Jerome County is up 12 cases to 2,248 cases.

Lincoln County increased by 1 to 437 cases.

Minidoka County is up 61 cases to 2,078.

Twin Falls County has 8,029 cases, which is up by 51 cases

To date, 61,493 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus and 7,439 cases have been asymptomatic.