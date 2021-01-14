Idaho COVID-19 vaccine tracker and updates

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As St. Luke’s Health System works on rolling out COVID-19 vaccines, the current people who are eligible are those from Group 1 and Group 2.1.

Group 1 and Group 2.1 is identified by the State of Idaho includes:

First responders (firefighters/police)

Safety (protective services/community support)

Coroner and medical examiners

Idaho Fish and Game officers

Adult and child protective services

Child welfare workers

Community food, housing, and relief services

Education: pre-K–12 staff and teachers and daycare (childcare) workers

Correctional and detention facility staff (other than medical)

To accommodate more eligible people in the groups, St. Luke’s has opened additional COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR SCHEDULING COVID-19 VACCINE APPOINTMENTS:

Appointment scheduling is open for Group 1 and Group 2.1

ONLY qualifying people within the specific group should schedule appointments at this time.

People who schedule will be required to provide proof of their job at their appointment.

COVID-19 vaccine will NOT be given if proper proof of employment is not provided.

St. Luke’s patients can schedule appointments online using myChart for the quickest access.

People who have never used St. Luke’s services may set-up a myChart account by calling 208-381-9000.

Those who cannot use myChart may call St. Luke’s Connect at 208-381-9500 to set up an appointment.

St. Luke’s will keep the public updated when they are ready for the next group. St. Luke’s as at this time that the public wait patiently and will communicate the next steps. As of right now, they cannot give an exact timeline on when Group 2.2 will be able to get the vaccine.

For more information, please head over to St. Lukes COVID-19 resource page

Other health providers in the region may also be offering the vaccine to eligible people. People can contact those facilities directly for information about vaccine availability.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.