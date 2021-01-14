Advertisement

Ketchum seeks public input on Transportation Plan Draft

The city wants to make travel easier and safer for the community now and into the future
The Ketchum Neil Bradshaw is asking for the public's opinions and comments on the transportation plan.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:50 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The city of Ketchum has been awarded a grant to improve the master transportation plan for the city, and it is looking for the public’s input.

The plan will include all types of transportation: biking, walking, driving and public transportation such as buses.

The city wants to make travel easier and safer for the community now and into the future.

The Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw is asking for the community to provide their thoughts on what they would like to see in the transportation plan or any comments about transportation within the city.

“That’s the future of travel,” Bradshaw said. “It’s not just about cars; it’s not just about pedestrians, and it’s not just about bikes. It’s about all of us working symbiotically together, in a healthy way that allows all of us to move through the town effectively.”

To submit comments, visit the city’s website.

