Ketchum seeks public input on Transportation Plan Draft

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The city of Ketchum has been awarded a grant to improve the master transportation plan for the city, and it is looking for the public’s input.

The plan will include all types of transportation: biking, walking, driving and public transportation such as buses.

The city wants to make travel easier and safer for the community now and into the future.

📣 Calling all movers! (the shakers are welcome, too) We’re looking for community input on the draft Master... Posted by City of Ketchum, ID on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

The Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw is asking for the community to provide their thoughts on what they would like to see in the transportation plan or any comments about transportation within the city.

“That’s the future of travel,” Bradshaw said. “It’s not just about cars; it’s not just about pedestrians, and it’s not just about bikes. It’s about all of us working symbiotically together, in a healthy way that allows all of us to move through the town effectively.”

To submit comments, visit the city’s website.

