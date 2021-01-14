Osterhout wins Great Basin Conference Football Defensive Player of the Year award

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Great Basin Football Defensive Player of the Year hails from Minico High School.

Dawson Osterhout had 58 solo tackles, 48 assisted, two sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles for the Spartans this past fall.

He helped a Spartans squad reach the state playoffs.

PLACEKICKER

Beto Martinez JER 1

Angel Navaratte MIN 2

PUNTER

Emery Iradakunda TF 1

Jake Bracken BUR 2

DEFENSIVE BACK

McCray Mort 12 BUR 1

Nick Sorenson 12 MIN 1

Jaden Abrego 12 MH 1

Teagen Severe 11 TF 1

Ramsey Trevino 10 BUR 2

Jonathan Ramsey 11 JER 2

Cannon Schow 12 MIN 2

Joaquin Chavez 12 MIN 2

DEFENSIVE LINE

Judson Mathis 12 BUR 1

Hyrum Wright 12 MH 1

Kyle Craig 12 JER 1

Johnny Hernandez 12 MIN 1

Sam Lupumba 11 CR 2

Joe Stevenson 12 JER 2

Danta Ruiz 11 MIN 2

Marcus Garcia 12 TF 2

OUTSIDE BACKER

Nic Swensen 12 TF 1

Kent Merrill 12 MIN 1

Zander Carnell 11 CR 2

Jayden McIntyre 12 JER 2

INSIDE BACKER

Easton Arthur 11 MIN 1

Mason Swafford 12 TF 1

JW James 12 JER 2

Casey Erickson 11 WR 2

