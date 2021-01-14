Advertisement

Osterhout wins Great Basin Conference Football Defensive Player of the Year award

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 1:15 AM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Great Basin Football Defensive Player of the Year hails from Minico High School.

Dawson Osterhout had 58 solo tackles, 48 assisted, two sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles for the Spartans this past fall.

He helped a Spartans squad reach the state playoffs.

PLACEKICKER

Beto Martinez JER 1

Angel Navaratte MIN 2

PUNTER

Emery Iradakunda TF 1

Jake Bracken BUR 2

DEFENSIVE BACK

McCray Mort 12 BUR 1

Nick Sorenson 12 MIN 1

Jaden Abrego 12 MH 1

Teagen Severe 11 TF 1

Ramsey Trevino 10 BUR 2

Jonathan Ramsey 11 JER 2

Cannon Schow 12 MIN 2

Joaquin Chavez 12 MIN 2

DEFENSIVE LINE

Judson Mathis 12 BUR 1

Hyrum Wright 12 MH 1

Kyle Craig 12 JER 1

Johnny Hernandez 12 MIN 1

Sam Lupumba 11 CR 2

Joe Stevenson 12 JER 2

Danta Ruiz 11 MIN 2

Marcus Garcia 12 TF 2

OUTSIDE BACKER

Nic Swensen 12 TF 1

Kent Merrill 12 MIN 1

Zander Carnell 11 CR 2

Jayden McIntyre 12 JER 2

INSIDE BACKER

Easton Arthur 11 MIN 1

Mason Swafford 12 TF 1

JW James 12 JER 2

Casey Erickson 11 WR 2

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magic Valley animal rescues are concerned about the number of animals being dumped and...
Animal rescues concerned with number of dogs dumped in Magic Valley
Idaho State Police Troopers arrested two people Monday at Idaho Statehouse on warrants of...
Two people arrested at Idaho Statehouse on warrants
Stimulus checks go to wrong account.
Tax Preparer: Missing stimulus checks will be sent out by Feb. 1
The woman who was shot and killed inside the U.S. Capitol after President Trump's stormed the...
Woman shot at US Capitol was from San Diego
Idaho Gov. Brad Little is slated to give the State of the State address Monday afternoon as the...
Governor gives Idaho State of the State address, kicks off Legislative session

Latest News

Boise State Football's welcome press conference for Head Coach Andy Avalos, John Kelly photo.
Boise State Football piecing together coaching staff
Broncos announce more members of the 2021 football coaching staff
Broncos announce more members of the 2021 football coaching staff
Great Basin Defensive Player of the Year
Jerome hosted Moscow in the 4A quarterfinal on Friday night.
Bingham named Great Basin Football Offensive Player of the Year