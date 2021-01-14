Pomerelle Mountain sees less snow, but more people

ALBION, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The lack of snow so far this season has also translated into less snow in some higher elevations areas.

Pomerelle Mountain has been open for skiing and snowboarding and has seen a sharp increase in business, but has seen less snow than it typically averages so far this year.

While the resort has seen less snow, Pomerelle said they still have enough snow to groom.

The mountain did receive rain Tuesday night which did affect the slopes before conditions improved Wednesday afternoon.

“We had a little rain early this morning, but if you look now, we’re having a raging blizzard,” said snow sports director Barry Whiting. “The weather in the mountains can change instantly, but our snowpack is a little below normal right now but it’ll come. It always does.”

Pomerelle Mountain averages 300-500 inches of snow annually.

