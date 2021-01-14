Advertisement

Pomerelle Mountain sees less snow, but more people

Pomerelle Mountain averages 300-500 inches of snow annually
Pomerelle Mountain has been open for skiing and snowboarding and has seen a sharp increase in...
Pomerelle Mountain has been open for skiing and snowboarding and has seen a sharp increase in business, but has seen less snow than they typically average so far this year.(Max Mueller/KMVT)
By Max Mueller
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:10 PM MST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBION, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The lack of snow so far this season has also translated into less snow in some higher elevations areas.

Pomerelle Mountain has been open for skiing and snowboarding and has seen a sharp increase in business, but has seen less snow than it typically averages so far this year.

While the resort has seen less snow, Pomerelle said they still have enough snow to groom.

The mountain did receive rain Tuesday night which did affect the slopes before conditions improved Wednesday afternoon.

“We had a little rain early this morning, but if you look now, we’re having a raging blizzard,” said snow sports director Barry Whiting. “The weather in the mountains can change instantly, but our snowpack is a little below normal right now but it’ll come. It always does.”

Pomerelle Mountain averages 300-500 inches of snow annually.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magic Valley animal rescues are concerned about the number of animals being dumped and...
Animal rescues concerned with number of dogs dumped in Magic Valley
Idaho State Police Troopers arrested two people Monday at Idaho Statehouse on warrants of...
Two people arrested at Idaho Statehouse on warrants
Stimulus checks go to wrong account.
Tax Preparer: Missing stimulus checks will be sent out by Feb. 1
The woman who was shot and killed inside the U.S. Capitol after President Trump's stormed the...
Woman shot at US Capitol was from San Diego
Idaho Gov. Brad Little is slated to give the State of the State address Monday afternoon as the...
Governor gives Idaho State of the State address, kicks off Legislative session

Latest News

KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: 1,091 new confirmed, probable cases, 8 deaths
The College of Southern Idaho’s Head Start program in Buhl is finally resuming operations after...
Head Start program resumes operations in Buhl with new facility
Residents at Twin Falls Chardonnay Assisted Living facility received their second dose of the...
Senior living residents receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
A Magic Valley drug addiction support group is continuing to find ways to help recovering...
Magic Valley drug addiction support group continuing work during the pandemic