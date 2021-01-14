Advertisement

Scam impersonating National Guard going around social media again

The scam says there will be a two week national quarantine. The claim is false.
Scam impersonating National Guard going around social media again. The scam says there will be...
Scam impersonating National Guard going around social media again. The scam says there will be a two week national quarantine. The claim is false.(National Guard)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A scam regarding a national quarantine is going around social media, and are posing to be the National Gaurd.

The false claim says Homeland Security is preparing to mobilize the National Guard in preparation for a two-week national quarantine.

We are aware of the false information circulating around social media regarding a supposed two-week national quarantine....

Posted by Idaho National Guard on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

The Idaho National Guard says this is the same scam that has circulated twice before on social media.

“This is the same false information that circulated several months ago, but it is just that, false information,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Borders, with the Idaho National Guard. “The Idaho National Guard uses official channels like our social media platforms and our website to communicate with the public.”

The Idaho National Guard recommends using those official channels for any National Guard news.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magic Valley animal rescues are concerned about the number of animals being dumped and...
Animal rescues concerned with number of dogs dumped in Magic Valley
Stimulus checks go to wrong account.
Tax Preparer: Missing stimulus checks will be sent out by Feb. 1
Idaho State Police Troopers arrested two people Monday at Idaho Statehouse on warrants of...
Two people arrested at Idaho Statehouse on warrants
The woman who was shot and killed inside the U.S. Capitol after President Trump's stormed the...
Woman shot at US Capitol was from San Diego
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: 2020 coronavirus reporting

Latest News

Pedestrian fatalities are up nationwide, AAA says. In Jerome, officials say this isn’t the...
AAA: Pedestrian fatalities up nationwide, Jerome officials not seeing increase
Power has been restored to a mine in Wallace, Idaho, after an outage that began amid a...
N. Idaho miners reunited with family after outage kept them underground
In the year 2019, The Hunger Coalition helped 1,716 people through their community food pantry,...
The Hunger Coalition helps Blaine County with more than just food boxes
To schedule an appointment through St Luke’s is easy, explains Dr. Laura McGeorge, System...
St. Luke’s opens additional Covid vaccine appointments
Once fully installed and checked, KSVT Fox 14 HD programming will be restored.
KSVT antenna to be repaired