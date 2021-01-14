Scam impersonating National Guard going around social media again
The scam says there will be a two week national quarantine. The claim is false.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A scam regarding a national quarantine is going around social media, and are posing to be the National Gaurd.
The false claim says Homeland Security is preparing to mobilize the National Guard in preparation for a two-week national quarantine.
The Idaho National Guard says this is the same scam that has circulated twice before on social media.
“This is the same false information that circulated several months ago, but it is just that, false information,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Borders, with the Idaho National Guard. “The Idaho National Guard uses official channels like our social media platforms and our website to communicate with the public.”
The Idaho National Guard recommends using those official channels for any National Guard news.
