Senior living residents receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Residents at Twin Falls Chardonnay Assisted Living facility received their second dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday. KMVT spoke with one resident who was eager to get her dose.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 8 out of 10 COVID-19 deaths reported in the U.S. have been adults 65 years or older. In the Magic Valley, several different health agencies have split up the work to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to senior living facilities in District Five.

“This is a very particular vaccine, and it takes a lot more work just to deliver it, and it comes to us in shipments. We never know how much we are getting,” said immunization coordinator Lisa Klamm.

The residents at Chardonnay Assisted Living received their first dose 21 days ago. The health district told KMVT it has to be very precise when administering the Pfizer vaccine.

Once the vaccine is taken out of the freezer and thaws, they put it in a refrigerated bag that keeps it at a constant temperature. At that time, the vaccine is viable for five days. Once the vaccine is mixed, there are only six hours left until it has to be used.

“Then you got to give it very quickly so you do not waste any doses,” Klamm said. “We cannot afford to waste this precious vaccine.”

KMVT also caught up with Lanora Wixon, one of the residents who shared her thoughts and her decision to get the vaccine.

“We have never had anything like this, and it is has taken away a lot of our people,” Wixon said. “I think everybody should get the shot, I think, but you all have your own choice. That is the only way we are going to get rid of it.”

KMVT observed several residents receive their doses, the majority of them mentioning how quick and painless it was.

