Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Thursday, January 14, 2021

We are going to have gorgeous weather today as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, a little bit of a breeze, and above average temperatures for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley. Tonight is then going to have mostly clear skies before midnight and partly cloudy skies after midnight. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the mid teens in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 20s in the Magic Valley.

Tomorrow is then going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around during the evening as a weak disturbance begins to approach our area. We are then going to have a chance to see a few more rain and snow showers tomorrow night, generally before midnight, as this disturbance works its way through our area. Saturday is then going to have mostly sunny skies in the Wood River Valley and partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the morning in the Magic Valley as this disturbance leaves our area. Also, in locations that do see some snow from this disturbance, a quick coating to an inch of snow accumulation is possible. It is also going to be a little breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. The high temperatures tomorrow and Saturday are also going to be a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley.

Another weak disturbance is then going to pass through our area on Sunday and Monday giving us partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and a slight chance of rain and snow showers. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 40s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Monday are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday and Wednesday as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures on these two days are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley.

TODAY (THURSDAY, JANUARY 14):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Cooler. Winds: West 5-15 mph. High: 43

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Colder. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph. High: 34

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies before midnight, then partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Winds: SW to SE 5-15 mph. Low: 23

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies before midnight, then partly cloudy skies after midnight. Winds: North to NE 5-15 mph. Low: 16

TOMORROW (FRIDAY, JANUARY 15):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around during the evening. A little breezy. Winds: ENE 5-20 mph. High: 42

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Increasing clouds with some isolated snow and rain showers around during the evening. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph. High: 35

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow showers, generally before midnight. Winds: West 5-15 mph. Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with a few isolated snow and rain showers around before midnight. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 15

SATURDAY, JANUARY 16:

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with a slight chance of snow and rain showers during the morning. High: 41 Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 34 Low: 17

SUNDAY, JANUARY 17:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 44 Low: 28

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers during the afternoon and evening. High: 35 Low: 17

MONDAY, JANUARY 18 (MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Breezy. High: 40 Low: 22

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. A little breezy. High: 32 Low: 12

TUESDAY, JANUARY 19:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 38 Low: 23

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 30 Low: 12

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 37

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 29

