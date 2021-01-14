Advertisement

St. Luke’s explains immunity to COVID-19 after vaccine is not immediate

“But what we don’t know is whether or not you can still spread the virus after you, yourself, are now immune to the virus”
St. Luke's reminds community the COVID-19 vaccine does not give immediate immunity
St. Luke's reminds community the COVID-19 vaccine does not give immediate immunity
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 7:17 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While St. Luke’s is starting to vaccinate more people in high-risk groups with the Pfizer vaccine, they are reminding people the pandemic is far from over.

Dr. Joshua Kern, with St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Jerome and Wood River, said people need to understand only about two percent of Idaho has received this vaccine so far. He also said this is not a miracle shot, and it does take time before people are immune.

He explained to KMVT that the first shot gives people about a 50% chance of developing coronavirus immunity, so they can still contract the virus between shots. After the second shot, it still takes a week or two before people gain 94-95% percent immunity.

“But what we don’t know is whether or not you can still spread the virus after you, yourself, are now immune to the virus,” Kern said. “But we are still recommending, again, now the same recommendations that we have been recommending, wearing masks, avoiding crowds, good sanitation, and those kinds of things.”

Kern said he received this second shot Monday, and he has seen more people starting to sign up for the vaccine as people feel confident in it.

