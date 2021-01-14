Twin Falls man faces 25 counts of sexual exploitation of a child

Advertisement

Police were notified after a wireless service provider employee had seen what was believed to be child pornography on the man’s phone
By Jake Brasil
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 1:47 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A 67-year-old Twin Falls man appeared in court Wednesday morning via Zoom, where he faces 25 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to initial court documents from June 2019, police obtained a search warrant for Steven John Criss’s Google Cloud account where police found 38,000 photographs and 2,200 videos of child pornography.

Police were notified of the alleged contents on Criss’s phone in May 2019. A Twin Falls wireless service provider employee contacted police after finding images they believed to be child pornography on Criss’s phone when they were transferring files to a new phone.

Criss attend a motion hearing on Wednesday where court minutes indicate that the court has granted a request up to $6,000 to have an expert travel to Idaho and conduct tests in the presence of law enforcement.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Feb. 22 and a jury trial on March 1.

