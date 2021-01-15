Advertisement

AAA: Pedestrian fatalities up nationwide, Jerome officials not seeing increase

“I think people just are paying attention”
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:39 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Pedestrian fatalities nationwide and in Idaho are on the rise, according to AAA. Are problems with pedestrian safety being felt in the Magic Valley?

In downtown Jerome, one business owner says the area has been a little busier in recent years downtown.

“There are businesses filling up some of the buildings and stuff,” said co-owner of Prescott and Craig Insurance Bryan Craig. “Positive things happened with urban renewal in some areas where we purchase some things, empty lot, filled in a hole and did some things to make it more enticing for businesses and businesses are noticing.”

Craig said the pandemic may be decreasing activity along Main Street.

But vehicle-wise, South Lincoln Avenue is seeing an increase in traffic, Jerome officials say.

Has this increase in traffic impacted pedestrian safety?

“In the last two years, there have been four pedestrian related accidents that the Jerome Police Department has responded to,” said Jerome Chief of Police Dan Hall.

None were fatal and most occurred in residential areas, Hall said.

However, Hall added he has seen pedestrians crossing roads at will, not waiting for vehicles to stop and crossing the middle of the street at night.

“Given some of the practices we’ve seen, we’ve been really fortunate that we haven’t had more pedestrian accidents,” Hall said

With a corner office on the intersection of Main Street and South Lincoln Avenue, Craig’s office oversees the busy intersection. He thinks for the most part, individuals are staying alert.

“I think people are just aware that when the car is turning, I think people just are paying attention,” Craig said.

