Behind the Business: Sips and a smile

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls restaurant is satisfying people’s sweet tooth with a wide variety of sodas and cookies.

This week’s Behind the Business is going to Sips N Sweet Treats in Twin Falls.

Sips has been a local favorite since 2015, and it’s easy to see why.

Addison location manager Olyvia Egan has been a part of the Sips family almost the whole time.

“I have worked at Sips for almost 5 years, it’ll be 5 years in the end of March, April,” Egan said. “It’s a cool fun soda shop where we take normal sodas and we add cool flavors and make them unique on their own, and then we have an arrangement of fun different cookies that are just so delicious and great. And it’s a nice upbeat fun place where we want to take care of our customers.”

The business makes dozens of cookies a day, in several different flavors.

“We, in a day, can sell anywhere from one dozen to 10 or 15 dozen plus,” Egan said. “It depends on if we have a big order. We do party cookies, which are a little smaller and can preorder.”

There a few fan favorites Egan said.

“The Twisted Sugar has been the most popular since day one. It’s a sugar cookie with coconut frosting, squeeze lime on it, super good,” Egan said. “Our chocolate chip looks like an ice cream scoop, and people love it so much. And our cookie of the month changes and it’s different every time, but I think everybody always gets a kick out of that.”

And of course, the sodas, which come in just about any flavor combination people can think of.

“Drink wise, Dr. Pepper is always loved, our Madster is one of the best ones out there,” Egan said. “But any of our drinks are super good and they’re all different and unique and you can always make them to your liking.”

So whether people want a hot chocolate, smoothie or a cookie, Sips always has one goal in mind.

“We, especially here at the Addison location, I try to make sure every customer that leaves has a smile on their face or is well taken care of,” Egan said.

