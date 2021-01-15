CSI athletics providing options for season ticket holders

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — College of Southern Idaho men’s and women’s basketball season ticket holders are being given the option to donate the cost of their tickets to the CSI Athletic Foundation. Non-season ticket holders are eligible to donate as well.

The athletic department says they are currently at $20,000 in donations, with about 20% of season ticket holders donating.

Donations serve as a tax deduction, and all those who donate season tickets get an all access pass to the Scenic West Network, where all CSI games will be streamed this spring.

“Season ticket holders may not be able to donate their season tickets as well,” said Assistant Athletic Director Jacob Howell. “This year is going to be treated as a gap year, so those season ticket holders who can’t donate, they don’t have to worry, they can keep the their spots for season tickets for the following year and have that option to claim their seats the following year if they donate or not.”

If fans are allowed this year, tickets will be sold on a game by game basis.

Those who donate have first priority for seats.

To donate over the phone, contact Angela Pierce at 208-732-6486. To donate online, click here.

