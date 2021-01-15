Advertisement

KSVT antenna to be repaired

Once fully installed and checked, KSVT Fox 14 HD programming will be restored
Once fully installed and checked, KSVT Fox 14 HD programming will be restored.
Once fully installed and checked, KSVT Fox 14 HD programming will be restored.(KMVT/KSVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:10 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT’s engineer has given an update on the status of repairs on the KSVT 14 antenna.

The antenna has been built and is being shipped out Thursday, in addition to the new transmission line, which will be delivered sometime next week.

Once that happens, the tower crew will schedule someone to install the antenna on the transmitter. Then the manufacturer will proof the line.

Once fully installed and checked, KSVT Fox 14 HD programming will be restored.

The whole thing should take about a month.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magic Valley animal rescues are concerned about the number of animals being dumped and...
Animal rescues concerned with number of dogs dumped in Magic Valley
Stimulus checks go to wrong account.
Tax Preparer: Missing stimulus checks will be sent out by Feb. 1
Idaho State Police Troopers arrested two people Monday at Idaho Statehouse on warrants of...
Two people arrested at Idaho Statehouse on warrants
The woman who was shot and killed inside the U.S. Capitol after President Trump's stormed the...
Woman shot at US Capitol was from San Diego
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: 2020 coronavirus reporting

Latest News

Pedestrian fatalities are up nationwide, AAA says. In Jerome, officials say this isn’t the...
AAA: Pedestrian fatalities up nationwide, Jerome officials not seeing increase
Power has been restored to a mine in Wallace, Idaho, after an outage that began amid a...
N. Idaho miners reunited with family after outage kept them underground
In the year 2019, The Hunger Coalition helped 1,716 people through their community food pantry,...
The Hunger Coalition helps Blaine County with more than just food boxes
To schedule an appointment through St Luke’s is easy, explains Dr. Laura McGeorge, System...
St. Luke’s opens additional Covid vaccine appointments