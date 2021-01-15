KSVT antenna to be repaired

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT’s engineer has given an update on the status of repairs on the KSVT 14 antenna.

The antenna has been built and is being shipped out Thursday, in addition to the new transmission line, which will be delivered sometime next week.

Once that happens, the tower crew will schedule someone to install the antenna on the transmitter. Then the manufacturer will proof the line.

Once fully installed and checked, KSVT Fox 14 HD programming will be restored.

The whole thing should take about a month.

