Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Friday, January 15, 2021

We are going to have increasing clouds throughout the day today as a cold front begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some scattered snow and rain showers around between 5pm and 11pm tonight as this cold front works its way through our area. Also, in locations that do see some snow tonight, a quick coating to an inch of snow accumulation is possible. After this cold front passes through our area, widespread areas of fog are expected to develop, especially in locations north of U.S. Route 30 and south of U.S. Route 20, and some of this fog may be dense. This fog will be around tomorrow morning as well, but it will gradually dissipate as we go through the day tomorrow. Also, for your day tomorrow, you can expect partly cloudy skies in the Wood River Valley and partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Magic Valley. There is also a slight chance that there could be a few lingering rain and snow showers around tomorrow morning in the South Hills.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some between today and tomorrow as highs today are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley, and highs tomorrow are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tonight as that cold front passes through our area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some isolated rain and snow showers around on Sunday and Monday as another weak cold front approaches and passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on both of these days, and there are going to be some areas of fog around Sunday morning as well. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 40s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Monday are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. Wednesday and Thursday are then going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow and rain showers as another cold front passes through our area. The temperatures on these three days are also going to be near to a little bit below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (FRIDAY, JANUARY 15):

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain and snow showers after 5pm. A little breezy in the northern part of the Magic Valley. Winds: ENE 5-20 mph. High: 43

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Increasing clouds with a chance of snow and rain showers after 4pm. Winds: NE to East 5-10 mph. High: 34

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered rain and snow showers around, mainly before 11pm. There are also going to be widespread areas of fog around after midnight. A little breezy. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. Low: 27

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with some isolated snow showers around, mainly before 10pm. There are also going to be some patchy areas of fog around after midnight. A little breezy. Winds: NW to North 5-20 mph. Low: 15

TOMORROW (SATURDAY, JANUARY 16):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the morning, mainly in the South Hills. There are also going to be widespread areas of fog around during the morning. Winds: WNW to North 5-15 mph. High: 40

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. Winds: NE to SE 5-10 mph. High: 32

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some areas of fog around. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with some patchy areas of fog around. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 17

SUNDAY, JANUARY 17:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around during the afternoon and evening. There are also going to be some areas of fog around during the morning. High: 44 Low: 28

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around during the afternoon and evening. There are also going to be some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. High: 34 Low: 17

MONDAY, JANUARY 18 (MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around. Breezy. High: 40 Low: 21

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. A little breezy. High: 32 Low: 11

TUESDAY, JANUARY 19:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 38 Low: 23

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers during the afternoon and evening. High: 30 Low: 12

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. Breezy. High: 38 Low: 22

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Breezy. High: 30 Low: 10

THURSDAY, JANUARY 21:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. High: 36

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Cold. High: 26

