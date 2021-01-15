St. Luke’s opens additional Covid vaccine appointments

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —St. Luke’s is now open for more Covid-19 vaccine appointments.

“In alignment with the state and public health districts, St. Luke’s health system has opened additional Covid-19 vaccine appointments. All of Idaho’s health care workers, first responders, teachers, daycare workers and correctional / detention facility staff in our communities are now eligible to get the Covid vaccine.

To schedule an appointment through St Luke’s is easy, explains Dr. Laura McGeorge, System Service Line Medical Director at St. Luke’s Health System.

“So I scheduled my own appointment through Mychart, and I can tell you it’s very easy.” McGeorge explained, “You can do it online, most people do it on an app on their phone. And then you schedule them. You can choose it by geography, so if you live in the Magic Valley you choose that as your geography, and then it will offer you choices of location and times.”

Now when you go to get the shot, you must provide proof of employment, such as an ID badge, pay stub, or a W2.

Those who cannot use Mychart can call St. Luke’s connect at 208-381-9500 to set up an appointment.

