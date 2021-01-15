Teachers and school staff react to being eligible for vaccine

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Little moved teachers and school staff to the front of the vaccination line earlier in the week. The Twin Falls School District won’t be mandating school staff to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

One teacher says feelings about getting the vaccine vary widely.

“We have those who I honestly believe will be in their tents camping outside the hospital to get the vaccine like they would for concert tickets or the latest, greatest, shiny electronic device and you have those who have no plans to do this at all,” said South Hills Middle School Teacher and Co-President of the Twin Falls Education Association David Palmer. “It’s just a microcosm of the community at large.”

As for if Palmer is signed up to get the vaccine?

“It’s something we’re discussing, It is something I want to do at some point,” Palmer said. “I’m just not sure if that’s going to be right away or after a little more data has been collected.”

On Tuesday, Governor Little said having vaccinations available to teachers would help ensure students can learn in the classroom.

The vaccinations, though, are available to other school staff.

“You think about the secretary who really comes in contact with every person that comes through that front door,” said Twin Falls School District Public Relations Director Eva Craner. “If they want to be vaccinated it’s a great way to help protect them because they do have so much contact with students and parents.”

And for Palmer, he hopes the vaccines are a step toward normalcy in the classroom.

“I hope we take some of the lessons that we’ve learned,” Palmer said. “I hope that we take some of the strategies that we’ve developed over the course of this time to help keep students in the classroom.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.