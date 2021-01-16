Boise State retains running backs coach

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A staple of the Boise State football coaching staff last year is returning next season.

Winston Venable will once again coach the running backs for the second straight year. He also will be the player development director, a position he held in 2018-19.

Winston’s passion and enthusiasm for building young men of character has been a valuable asset to our culture,” Avalos said. “His ability to connect with people is what sets him apart as a coach, and I’m excited to continue to watch him grow in this profession. He’s been proud to represent Boise State since his days as a player, and we’re proud to have him continuing to represent this program and this community.”

Last season Andrew Van Buren rushed for a Mountain West leading eight touchdowns, after filling in for an injured George Holani.

“This program has meant so much to me for such a long time, and I’m excited to be able to continue to give back to it by bringing young men through and instilling the values and culture that have made so many of us who we are today,” Venable said. “I’m elated to work for someone like Andy Avalos, and to learn from him and our new offensive coordinator, Tim Plough. This is a special place with special people, and I’m excited for our future.”

Venable was a linebacker at Boise State during the 2009-10 seasons, before playing professionally in the Canadian Football League.

