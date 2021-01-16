Advertisement

Boise State retains running backs coach

Winston Venable, Boise State running backs coach
Winston Venable, Boise State running backs coach(Boise State University)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A staple of the Boise State football coaching staff last year is returning next season.

Winston Venable will once again coach the running backs for the second straight year. He also will be the player development director, a position he held in 2018-19.

Winston’s passion and enthusiasm for building young men of character has been a valuable asset to our culture,” Avalos said. “His ability to connect with people is what sets him apart as a coach, and I’m excited to continue to watch him grow in this profession. He’s been proud to represent Boise State since his days as a player, and we’re proud to have him continuing to represent this program and this community.”

Last season Andrew Van Buren rushed for a Mountain West leading eight touchdowns, after filling in for an injured George Holani.

“This program has meant so much to me for such a long time, and I’m excited to be able to continue to give back to it by bringing young men through and instilling the values and culture that have made so many of us who we are today,” Venable said. “I’m elated to work for someone like Andy Avalos, and to learn from him and our new offensive coordinator, Tim Plough. This is a special place with special people, and I’m excited for our future.”

Venable was a linebacker at Boise State during the 2009-10 seasons, before playing professionally in the Canadian Football League.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magic Valley animal rescues are concerned about the number of animals being dumped and...
Animal rescues concerned with number of dogs dumped in Magic Valley
Stimulus checks go to wrong account.
Tax Preparer: Missing stimulus checks will be sent out by Feb. 1
A 67-year-old Twin Falls man appeared in court Wednesday morning via Zoom, where he faces 25...
Twin Falls man faces 25 counts of sexual exploitation of a child
Idaho State Police Troopers arrested two people Monday at Idaho Statehouse on warrants of...
Two people arrested at Idaho Statehouse on warrants
Idaho Gov. Brad Little is slated to give the State of the State address Monday afternoon as the...
Governor gives Idaho State of the State address, kicks off Legislative session

Latest News

Lighthouse hosted Raft River Thursday night in league play.
Gomez, Thornton combine for 47 points in win over Raft River; local sports roundup
Lions rout Trojans
CSI athletics providing options for season ticket holders. With Idaho currently in Stage 2 of...
CSI athletics providing options for season ticket holders
CSI athletics providing options for season ticket holders. With Idaho currently in Stage 2 of...
CSI athletics providing options for season ticket holders